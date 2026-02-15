See the Olympics schedule for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games

The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway after a dazzling opening ceremony and with a packed schedule of competition ahead, American viewers tuning in will need to take note of the time difference between the U.S. and Italy, where the Milano Cortina Games are taking place.

Team USA is gearing up for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which has already kicked off with some curling events ahead of the opening ceremony Friday in Milan, Italy.

Competition began on Feb. 4 with some preliminary matches and events are set to continue through the closing ceremony on Feb. 22. The Paralympics will take place the following month, from March 6 to March 15.

The venues in Italy are six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time and nine hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time.

Several days into the Olympic Games, Norway leads the medal count, followed by the United States and Italy.

Here’s what you need to know about the schedule for these Winter Games.

What is today’s schedule for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Sunday, Feb. 15, brings the first heats of the women’s monobob bobsleigh, more women’s and men’s round-robin curling, the women’s giant slalom in alpine skiing and in men’s ice hockey, the U.S. will face Germany in its final Group C game.

There will be medal events in the men’s 12.5km pursuit biathlon, women’s 10km pursuit biathlon, men’s 4×7.5km relay cross-country skiing, men’s dual moguls freestyle skiing, women’s large hill individual ski jumping, skeleton mixed team event and women’s 500m speed skating.

What is tomorrow’s schedule for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Monday, Feb. 16, will see the U.S. women’s hockey team take on Sweden in the semifinals of the playoffs.

And in women’s round robin curling, the U.S. will face Italy.

Medal events include the women’s 1,000-meter short track speed skating finals, the men’s alpine skiing slalom run, the women’s freeski big air final, pairs figure skating, men’s ski jumping super team and women’s bobsleigh monobob.

When are the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2026 Olympics?

The opening ceremony for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 6, featured performances from Mariah Carey, Laura Pausini and Andrea Bocelli, as well as the traditional Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

The ceremony, produced by Balich Wonder Studio, primarily took place at the Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium, with additional events around Milan and athlete parades in Predazzo, Livigno and Cortina d’Ampezzo. See all the highlights here.

The Verona Arena will host the closing ceremony for this year’s Winter Olympics on Feb. 22.

What is the 2026 Winter Olympics figure skating schedule?

Figure skating events began on Feb. 6 and continued daily through Feb. 11. There was a break on Feb. 12, and the men’s singles final took place Feb. 13. There’s another break on Feb. 14 before additional figure skating events continue on Feb. 15, 16, 17 and 19.

The website for the Olympics details when team, pair and singles events are for figure skating.

What is the 2026 Winter Olympics snowboarding schedule?

Snowboarding events at the Winter Olympics started on Feb. 5, then continue from Feb. 7-9, 11-13 and 15-18.

The website for the Olympics details when qualifying events and final runs are for both men’s and women’s events.

An overview of the Olympics schedule for 2026

While the Olympics opening ceremony was on Friday, Feb. 6, events for the Winter Games actually started two days earlier on Feb. 4. The closing ceremony, along with several medal events, will be on Feb. 22.

While a full schedule is available online, the Milano Cortina Games organizers note that it is subject to change.

Will the Olympics TV schedule be live or delayed?

There will be both live and tape-delayed coverage of the Olympics airing on TV. Viewers in the U.S. can watch on NBC and Peacock. According to the NBC Olympics website, NBC will have a minimum of five hours of live event coverage starting each morning and continuing on through the afternoon. Viewers can check NBC local listings here.