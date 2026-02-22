Relegation in February adds to Sheffield Wednesday’s woes in troubled season

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Financially stricken Sheffield Wednesday became the first team in English Football League history to be relegated…

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Financially stricken Sheffield Wednesday became the first team in English Football League history to be relegated in February — and its biggest rival delivered the decisive blow on Sunday.

Wednesday lost 2-1 at Sheffield United to confirm its demotion to League One from the second-tier Championship. The team currently sits on minus 7 points and is 41 points from safety.

After wages went unpaid on various occasions during Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club, Wednesday was deducted 12 points in October after going into administration — a form of bankruptcy protection.

It was then hit with a further deduction of six points in December for multiple breaches of financial regulations.

Wednesday, founded in 1867, has only one win and eight draws this season.

