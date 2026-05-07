Bowie State University to lay off employees amid $18 million deficit

Bowie State employs 1,175 workers, according to public data, so the workforce will shrink by about 6%.

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Bowie State University will eliminate 79 jobs through reorganization, vacancies and layoffs as the university deals with its second multimillion-dollar deficit in two years.

Maryland’s oldest historically Black university is facing an $18 million deficit, President Aminta Breaux announced in a message to the campus. That follows last year’s $13.6 million budget shortfall, which was corrected through hiring delays and eliminating vacant positions, she wrote. Bowie State employs 1,175 workers, according to public data, so the workforce will shrink by about 6%.

“We recognize that this period may bring uncertainty and want to assure you that we are approaching each decision with care, thoughtfulness and deep respect for our faculty, staff and students,” Breaux wrote.

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