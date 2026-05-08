Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez sprains shoulder crashing into wall, leading to Spencer Jones call-up

NEW YORK (AP) — Jasson Domínguez is headed to the injured list yet again after spraining a shoulder when he…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jasson Domínguez is headed to the injured list yet again after spraining a shoulder when he crashed into Yankee Stadium’s outfield wall, opening a path for heralded prospect Spencer Jones to make his major league debut.

Domínguez was hurt eight pitches into Thursday’s 9-2 win over Texas as he caught a leadoff drive to left by Brandon Nimmo. Domínguez’s MRI revealed a low grade AC sprain of his left shoulder, and initial concussion tests were negative.

“That’ll put him on the IL, and that could be a few weeks,” New York manager Aaron Boone said.

New York selected the contract of Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, when it placed Domínguez on the 10-day injured list.

A 6-foot-7 outfielder, Jones was selected by the Yankees 25th in the 2022 amateur draft.

“It’s a large man that hits the ball very far,” Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger said.

Jones, 24, leads the minor leagues with 41 RBIs, batting .258 with 11 homers, 18 walks and 41 strikeouts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“He’s put himself in the mix,” Boone said. “The signs have been encouraging.”

Jones was hitting .195 with two homers, 10 RBIs and 21 strikeouts in 41 at-bats through April 10, but is batting .291 with nine homers, 31 RBIs and 25 strikeouts in 79 at-bats since.

“Got off to an OK start, but then hit a little snag there for about a week or so,” Boone said. “”The last three, four weeks been having a lot of consistent at-bats, the power’s been there, less swing and miss.”

Domínguez, 23, made a sensational debut in September 2023, hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games before a scan revealed a torn right UCL.

His 2024 was slowed by a strained right oblique sustained on a swing, then he struggled offensively and defensively with the Yankees last year and started this season at Scranton. He was brought up April 27 after Giancarlo Stanton strained a calf muscle.

Playing outfield for the Yankees for the second time this season after seven games as a designated hitter, Domínguez ran 81 feet to catch Nimmo’s 101 mph shot. He gloved the ball 375 feet from the plate as his shoulder hit hard against a video advertising board.

Domínguez’s sunglasses flew off as he fell to the warning track chest first, prompting center fielder Trent Grisham to come over as Boone jogged out to check on Domínguez along with head athletic trainer Tim Lentych, assistant athletic trainer Jimmy Downam and director of sports medicine and rehabilitation Michael Schuk.

“He seemed decent when we got out there and coherent and all that,” Boone said.

Domínguez cupped his head in his glove and sat up after about a minute. He pointed to his shoulder and craned his neck as he was being examined, then walked to a cart under his own power and was seated as the cart drove away.

“Gosh, he’s just such a good kid,” Boone said. “There’s a joy he kind of walks to every day no matter what’s going on. He’s very consistent in who he is. They love him in there. We’ve talked a lot recently about just how well he’s handled his situation here over the last four and five months.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.