Kalshi vs. Polymarket: Which Prediction Market is Best for the Super Bowl 60?

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s a Kalshi vs. Polymarket debate, especially when considering which app to choose when making trades on the Super Bowl. We explore both options, giving you a better idea on where to make your predictions on the Seahawks vs. Patriots.









Kalshi vs. Polymarket for Super Bowl 2026

Polymarket and Kalshi are very similar. Both have leaderboards and a variety of markets for the Super Bowl. These are just a few of the predictions you can make:

Winner of Seahawks-Patriots

Player props (Passing yards, rushing yards, receptions, touchdown scorers, etc.)

Super Bowl MVP

Who will perform in the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

Who will attend the 2026 Super Bowl?

How long with the halftime show last?

What songs will be played during the halftime show?

Which brands will advertise during the Super Bowl?

We are giving Kalshi a slight edge for usability. It has a “Big Game” section, making it simple to browse. During the action, you’ll find the graph helpful and entertaining as customers act quickly to trade contracts.

In addition to the game, try following along with which player will win the MVP award. Sam Darnold heads into the Super Bowl with the best chance on Kalshi and Polymarket, but Drake Maye will rise if the Patriots get off to a great start.

Kalshi gives customers the chance to customize your view. Choose sports to see every game line and prop at first glance.

Where is Kalshi Live Right now

Kalshi is legal in all 50 US states. That means NFL fans in Washington, Texas, California and other states that have yet to legalize sportsbook apps a way to get in on the action. It is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

There are even people in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and other legal betting states that are starting to transition to Kalshi. Instead of going up against the house, you’ll have a chance to get better odds when facing other customers.

All markets have percentages, which represents the cost. For example, the Seahawks have a 68% chance to get the win on Sunday. This means a single contract will cost around 68 cents, with a winning result triggering a $1 payout. This is also the case when making trades on the spread, total and player props. If you can’t find a market you’re looking for, just do a search to see if they have it.

Why Kalshi Gets the Nod for Super Bowl Trading

Polymarket is a strong option but we’re giving a slight nod to Kalshi. Ultimately, it shows the volume of each market, and Kalshi far exceeds the amount on Polymarket. So, the buzz is justified. It also has a $10 welcome bonus for new customers who have yet to create an account:

Click here to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Provide the basic account information needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email address and last four digits of your SSN. Make a deposit using a debit card, Google Pay, online banking, Venmo, PayPal, wire transfer or crypto. Trade $100 to release a $10 bonus.

Go to the social tab to see what other users are saying about the Super Bowl.