NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (217½) Oklahoma City MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN ANTONIO
|1½
|(217½)
|Oklahoma City
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-152
|Tampa Bay
|+126
|at BOSTON
|-152
|Minnesota
|+126
|at BALTIMORE
|-132
|Detroit
|+111
|Seattle
|-136
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-110
|at CINCINNATI
|-109
|N.Y Mets
|-130
|at MIAMI
|+109
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-123
|at MILWAUKEE
|+103
|at ARIZONA
|-196
|Colorado
|+163
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Houston
|+119
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-187
|Cleveland
|+155
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Athletics
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-101
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-190
|Vegas
|+158
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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