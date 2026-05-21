NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (217½) Oklahoma City MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (217½) Oklahoma City

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -152 Tampa Bay +126 at BOSTON -152 Minnesota +126 at BALTIMORE -132 Detroit +111 Seattle -136 at KANSAS CITY +114 at LA ANGELS OFF Texas OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -110 at CINCINNATI -109 N.Y Mets -130 at MIAMI +109 at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF LA Dodgers -123 at MILWAUKEE +103 at ARIZONA -196 Colorado +163

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Houston +119 at PHILADELPHIA -187 Cleveland +155 at TORONTO OFF Pittsburgh OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF Athletics OFF Chicago White Sox -118 at SAN FRANCISCO -101

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -190 Vegas +158

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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