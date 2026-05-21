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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 21, 2026, 5:26 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN ANTONIO (217½) Oklahoma City

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -152 Tampa Bay +126
at BOSTON -152 Minnesota +126
at BALTIMORE -132 Detroit +111
Seattle -136 at KANSAS CITY +114
at LA ANGELS OFF Texas OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -110 at CINCINNATI -109
N.Y Mets -130 at MIAMI +109
at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF
LA Dodgers -123 at MILWAUKEE +103
at ARIZONA -196 Colorado +163

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Houston +119
at PHILADELPHIA -187 Cleveland +155
at TORONTO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at SAN DIEGO OFF Athletics OFF
Chicago White Sox -118 at SAN FRANCISCO -101

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -190 Vegas +158

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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