Houston hosts Los Angeles after Leonard’s 41-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (25-27, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (32-19, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Houston Rockets after Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points in the Clippers’ 115-96 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets are 18-15 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is second in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 110.0 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Clippers have gone 15-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 15-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Clippers give up (13.5). The Clippers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Rockets allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 24 the Clippers won 128-108 led by 41 points from Leonard, while Kevin Durant scored 22 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Rockets. Durant is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

Leonard is scoring 28.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Clippers. John Collins is averaging 17.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 62.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 107.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (wrist), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Clippers: Bennedict Mathurin: out (not injury related), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: day to day (illness), Darius Garland: out (toe), Isaiah Jackson: out (not injury related).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

