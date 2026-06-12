FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $350 Bonus, $25 Predictions Offer for Baseball, USA-Paraguay

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Register with the FanDuel promo code offer here for a $350 bonus for Friday’s MLB and World Cup games, or lock in $25 in bonuses with FanDuel Predicts (iOS here and Android here).







FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the World Cup Friday

Here is a quick breakdown of the details regarding this exclusive welcome offer for the ongoing FIFA World Cup action:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 12th, 2026

When interpreting this offer, the underlying value is undeniable. To claim it, you must be a new FanDuel customer. Once your account is up and running, simply place a real-money wager of at least $5 a day for seven consecutive days, and FanDuel will reward you with $350 in bonus bets.

It does stand to reason that the best part of this promotion is the complete lack of odds limits on your first real-money wager. You have the ultimate freedom to back heavy favorites to build early momentum or take a swing on a longshot underdog. Additionally, users can capitalize on the FanDuel Predicts promo code offer, which includes a supplemental $25 sign-up bonus to further bolster your starting capital.

This flexibility is perfect for today’s dynamic FIFA World Cup slate. Whether you are analyzing Canada’s matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina or diving into the data for the USA taking on Paraguay, this promo has you covered across the board. The offer can be applied to any of today’s matches, allowing you to explore different betting markets across the entire international slate.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Bonus Today

It is never too early to look at how the lines are shaping up. Here is a breakdown of the current moneylines and totals for the opening World Cup slate available on FanDuel:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over / Under) Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:00 PM CAN -125 / Draw +250 / BIH +380 O 2.5 (+130) / U 2.5 (-158) USA vs. Paraguay 9:00 PM USA +105 / Draw +210 / PAR +290 O 1.5 (-215) / U 1.5 (+172)

With the 2026 World Cup just kicking off, official player statistics and tournament goalscorer data are not yet available. However, we’ve seen time and time again that early tournament matches offer serious market inefficiencies if you know where to look. We put a lot of stock in situational context, coaching staff turnover, and tactical schemes—the soccer equivalent of analyzing an offensive coordinator or a first-place schedule in American football.

To break down the math on your potential returns: A qualifying $5 wager on Canada’s moneyline (-125) yields a total payout of $9.00 (a $4.00 profit). If you want to target a bigger payout on a more contrarian angle, a $5 bet on the Under 1.5 goals in the USA vs. Paraguay match (+172) would result in a $13.60 total payout. Regardless of which matchups you choose to target, utilizing this FanDuel promo ensures you can explore the entire board while working toward your $350 in bonus bets.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the World Cup Today

Locking in this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the World Cup action is a straightforward process. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary during registration. Follow these simple steps to secure your reward:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account with FanDuel Sportsbook by completing the standard registration process. As an added edge, users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 sign-up bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial, qualifying deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days on any available market—whether that’s the USA vs. Paraguay match or the Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina clash. Enjoy the Reward: Once you fulfill the betting requirements, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets.

Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the green light to bet on those heavy favorites or high-value longshots without restriction. All users will receive their bonus bets within 72 hours of the qualifying bet’s settlement.