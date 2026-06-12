Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 Bonus USA-Paraguay, World Cup, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and secure $50 in Novig Coins with a $5 purchase on the World Cup. Start the registration process by clicking here.

By making a simple $5 purchase within the platform, users receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions. This introductory bonus is a practical way to build your early bankroll, as these coins can be used for the Friday night World Cup matchup between the USA and Paraguay, as well as any upcoming NBA or MLB games this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Bonus Last Verified On June 12, 2026

If you are a new user ready to jump into the action for the upcoming USA vs. Paraguay matchup, the Novig promo code offers a straightforward starting point. By simply registering as a first-time player and making a $5 purchase within the platform, you will automatically unlock $50 in Novig coins. This introductory offer is strictly available to new Novig users and provides a low-risk opportunity to explore the platform.

Once your initial $5 spend is completed and the bonus is credited to your account, your $50 in Novig coins can be used to make predictions across the entire sports schedule. Whether you plan to back the USA in their World Cup clash on Friday night or prefer to look ahead to prediction markets in the NBA and MLB, this promo gives you plenty of flexibility to explore the board.

USA vs. Paraguay Prediction Markets

If you are looking to put your Novig promo to work, Friday night’s World Cup fixture provides a compelling slate of prediction markets. Here is a snapshot of the types of markets available for the matchup:

USA Match Result or Goal Spread The United States enters this World Cup fixture with a clear tactical structure. Prediction markets allow you to evaluate whether the USA can secure an outright victory or cover a goal spread based on their recent on-field performance. Analyzing their defensive stability and offensive pacing provides a strong baseline for predicting a favorable result against Paraguay.

Total Match Goals (Over/Under) If you are looking at the overall flow of the match, predicting the total goals is a practical alternative. Assessing the attacking form of both the USA and Paraguay can guide your prediction on whether the match will be a high-scoring affair or a tightly contested, low-scoring outcome.

Note: If you prefer domestic sports over international soccer, your Novig coins are fully transferable. You can easily utilize your bonus to make predictions on the daily NBA schedule or any upcoming MLB series.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get in on the action? Follow these simple steps to claim your offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 to attach the offer to your profile. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created Novig account. Make Your Predictions: Finally, spend at least $5 to fully activate the promotion.

Once you have completed these steps, your offer will be activated, and you will be ready to tackle Friday night’s World Cup slate or any upcoming NBA and MLB matchups.