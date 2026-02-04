Hamburger SV winger Jean-Luc Dompé gets six-figure fine for drunk driving

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — French soccer player Jean-Luc Dompé has been handed a six-figure fine by his Bundesliga club for…

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — French soccer player Jean-Luc Dompé has been handed a six-figure fine by his Bundesliga club for drunk driving.

Hamburger SV said in a statement that the 30-year-old winger got a “record fine in the six-figure range” and that he apologized during a meeting on Tuesday for his behavior.

Dompé was stopped during a traffic check at the end of January, during which police detected alcohol in a breath test. In response, the club suspended him until further notice.

Hamburg said he will remain sidelined this week but will resume training.

“I am aware that a simple apology is not enough,” Dompé said in comments provided by the club. “I absolutely failed to live up to my role as a role model. I made serious mistakes and, of course, take full responsibility for the consequences. I understand the disappointment of the club, the coaching staff, and all the fans who have always supported me up to this point. I am incredibly sorry — also for letting the team down during this phase, these extremely important weeks.”

Hamburg, promoted to the Bundesliga last season after a seven-year absence, is 13th in the 18-team division.

