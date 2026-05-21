San Antonio, Oklahoma City tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San…

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -1.5; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs for game three of the Western Conference finals with the series tied 1-1. The Thunder defeated the Spurs 122-113 in the last matchup on Thursday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points, and Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 25.

The Spurs are 36-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference scoring 119.8 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Thunder are 41-11 in conference games. Oklahoma City scores 119.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The 119.8 points per game the Spurs average are 11.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.9). The Thunder average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Spurs allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castle is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.6 points for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Thunder. Alex Caruso is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 8.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 120.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Dylan Harper: day to day (leg).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: day to day (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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