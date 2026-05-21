Hiedeman leads Seattle against Connecticut after 20-point game

Connecticut Sun (1-5, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-4, 0-1 Western Conference) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (1-5, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-4, 0-1 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm faces the Connecticut Sun after Natisha Hiedeman scored 20 points in the Seattle Storm’s 80-78 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Seattle finished 10-12 at home last season while going 23-21 overall. The Storm allowed opponents to score 80.1 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

Connecticut finished 11-33 overall a season ago while going 4-18 on the road. The Sun allowed opponents to score 86.0 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Storm: Awa Fam: out (not injury related), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (knee), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Sun: Leila Lacan: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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