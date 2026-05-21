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Atlanta hosts Dallas following Bueckers’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

May 21, 2026, 2:12 AM

Dallas Wings (3-2, 0-1 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-1)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings faces the Atlanta Dream after Paige Bueckers scored 24 points in the Wings’ 99-89 win against the Chicago Sky.

Atlanta finished 16-6 at home last season while going 30-14 overall. The Dream averaged 6.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas went 4-18 on the road and 10-34 overall a season ago. The Wings allowed opponents to score 88.0 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

Wings: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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