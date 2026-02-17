FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus on College Basketball, Olympic Hockey

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

College basketball fans will be able to redeem our latest FanDuel promo code offer to receive a generous sign-up bonus to use on any CBB game today, including Michigan vs. Purdue. Most of you who create a new account will receive a $100 bonus with a winning wager, while select states will receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets (IN, VA ONLY).







There are two different offers, but the majority of users will be able to claim an offer for a $100 bonus. After signing up with a new account, place your first wager on the app for $5, and take home the $100 bonus if that initial wager wins.

The other offer is for those located in IN and VA. Those of you in that state will be able to redeem up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which comes over as one (1) No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

FanDuel Promo Code for CBB Bonus

As the #1 Michigan Wolverines prepare for a hostile environment against #7 Purdue and the Georgia Bulldogs head to Lexington to face Kentucky, prospective bettors can review the current sign-up details below. It is worth noting that while the standard offer applies to most regions, users located in Indiana—home of the Boilermakers—have access to a different promotion structure for tonight’s games.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins New FanDuel User Offer (Indiana & Virginia) Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Analyzing the Offer

New FanDuel customers looking to find an edge on tonight’s college basketball doubleheader can unlock significant value without needing to enter a specific promo code. The current national offer allows users to place a simple $5 wager on matchups like the SEC showdown between Georgia and Kentucky. If that qualifying bet wins, the user receives $100 in bonus bets to use on future events. It does stand to reason that you should pick your spot carefully here; the bonus is not guaranteed, as the initial real-money wager must settle as a win to trigger the reward. We also want to remind you that the 100% deposit match portion of this promotional offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 pm ET on March 8.

While the standard offer is available in most legal betting markets, fans located in the home state of the Purdue Boilermakers have access to a distinct promotion. New users in Indiana and Virginia can claim a “Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” offer instead. With Purdue hosting Michigan at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette tonight, this provides a unique opportunity for local bettors to engage with the 6:30 PM EST tip-off on Peacock differently than the rest of the country.

College Basketball Betting Preview

Here are the current consensus odds for tonight’s marquee matchups on the NCAA men’s basketball schedule.

Matchup Time (EST) Spread Moneyline Total Michigan Wolverines @ Purdue Boilermakers 6:30 PM MICH -2.5 MICH -160 / PUR +134 156.5 Georgia Bulldogs @ Kentucky Wildcats 9:00 PM UK -6.5 UK -311 / UGA +248 161.5

Odds are subject to change.

Matchup Focus: Michigan vs. Purdue

The headline event tonight is undeniably the Big Ten clash at Mackey Arena, where the #1 ranked Michigan Wolverines take on the #7 Purdue Boilermakers. Despite being on the road in one of the toughest venues in the country, Michigan opens as a slight 2.5-point favorite.

We put a lot of stock in situational factors, and the atmosphere tonight will be charged. Social media has been buzzing with a resurfaced video of Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg delivering some colorful trash talk regarding the Boilermakers. While Michigan coach Dusty May has downplayed the clip as a “learning lesson” and insisted veterans like Purdue’s Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn are “killers as is” who don’t need extra motivation, you can bet the Mackey Arena crowd hasn’t forgotten.

From a handicapping perspective, keep an eye on the interior matchup. Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. has been nearly automatic this season. Purdue will counter with their own high-efficiency offense led by Braden Smith, who is averaging 14.7 points and a conference-leading 8.9 assists per game. With two potent offenses, the total is set at a lofty 156.5.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo for Tonight’s NCAAM Slate

With a heavy-hitting doubleheader featuring the Michigan Wolverines visiting the Purdue Boilermakers and the Georgia Bulldogs heading to Rupp Arena to face the Kentucky Wildcats, now is the time to get your accounts in order.

New users can claim this offer without needing to enter a specific promo code. The process is streamlined to get you ready before the 6:30 PM EST tip-off in West Lafayette or the 9:00 PM EST start in Lexington.

Follow these steps to claim your offer:

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Wager: Place your first real-money wager on any FanDuel Sportsbook market. Whether you are backing the favorite in the Big Ten matchup or hunting for value on the underdog in the SEC clash, there are no odds limits for this qualifying bet. Win: If your initial bet wins, you will receive $100 in Bonus Bets.

These Bonus Bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the bet settlement. Whether you are watching on Peacock or ESPN, this is an excellent opportunity to add some excitement—and potential bankroll—to tonight’s college basketball schedule.