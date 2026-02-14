Crypto.com Promo Code: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA All-Star, NCAAB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Unlock the current Crypto.com promo code offer to get a bonus for sports predictions this weekend. New customers can register here to start making trades.









Make an initial deposit of $50 or more after signing up through the Crypto.com promo code links. Then, execute your first trade of at least $100 and stake CRO tokens. The amount of your stake will determine the bonus.

It will be a $10 bonus with a CRO stake of 1,000-4,999. Get the max $50 bonus by staking 5,000 or more CRO. This currency is used for multiple reasons, such as to pay transaction fees and earn interest. In addition to sports, you can make predictions on elections, financials, economics and more.

Below, we take a deeper dive into the sports you can trade this weekend. There are NBA All-Star Weekend events, along with crucial college basketball matchups.

Sign up here to activate this Crypto.com promo code offer and get a $50 CRO bonus.

NBA All-Star Events for the Crypto.com Promo Code

Get in trades on the following NBA All-Star events. On Saturday, we have the slam dunk contest and three-point contest. Then, the top players in the league will meet in the all-star games on Sunday.

Slam Dunk Contest: Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, Keshad Johnson and Jase Richardson

Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, Keshad Johnson and Jase Richardson Three-Point Contest: Kon Knueppel, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell, Norman Powell and Bobby Portis

Kon Knueppel, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell, Norman Powell and Bobby Portis All-Star Game Winning Team: World, Stripes, USA Stars

World, Stripes, USA Stars All-Star Game MVP: Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown, etc.

For example, you can take Kon Knuppel to win the three-point contest. He has a 29% chance to win, meaning a contract will cost 29 cents. If he wins, it’ll result in a $1 payout.

On Sunday, we have a round-robin tournament for the NBA All-Star Game. It features three different teams.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Steps to Gain $50 Bonus

Prediction markets on Crypto.com are available in 49 states (excluding NY). However, sports aren’t allowed in AR, AZ, CT, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, NV, NY, and OH. Take these steps to get started with a bonus:

Click here to activate the best Crypto.com promo code offer. Enter your name, email address, etc. to confirm your age and identity. Deposit funds using a debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, online banking or another payment method. Make your first crypto trade and stake CRO tokens. Score a $50 CRO bonus.

Make Trades During College Basketball Games

Follow along during college basketball games on Saturday to make trades as the action unfolds. Key matchups include No. 20 Clemson vs. No. 4 Duke, UCLA vs. No. 2 Michigan, No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 5 Iowa State, Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 North Carolina, No. 25 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Florida and No. 16 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Arizona.

You may have an opportunity to sell contracts in the middle of a game to secure a profit. It’s also a great time to get in a prediction on who you think will win the championship.

Register through the links above to claim this Crypto.com promo code offer to redeem a $50 CRO bonus.