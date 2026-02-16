Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for Duke-Syracuse, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM in time for Monday's college basketball doubleheader. Score a $250 bet match bonus on Duke vs. Syracuse or Iowa State vs. Houston. Click here to start the registration process.

Each new player will receive a 100% match on this initial bet. This is an opportunity for players to go all in on college basketball or any other game this week. In addition to this welcome bonus, new players can grab daily odds boosts in the Caesars Sportsbook app. Let’s dive deeper into all the ways to win this week.

Caesars Promo Code WTOP250BM: Grab $250 Bet Match Bonus

New customers signing up to wager on Monday’s college basketball slate can utilize a specific welcome offer designed to mitigate the risk of a first bet. By entering the promo code below during registration, bettors secure a first bet match up to $250, regardless of the wager’s outcome. This promotion is timely for the evening’s major matchups, including Syracuse vs. Duke and Houston vs. Iowa State.

This offer ensures that new users who place a wager on Monday’s ESPN broadcasts receive a bonus bet equal to their stake, up to the $250 limit. Whether backing the heavily-favored Blue Devils or betting on the top-five Big 12 game, the WTOP250BM code guarantees a second chance if the initial prediction does not go as planned.

Bet Match Bonus Overview

New Caesars customers can maximize their entry into sports betting with a 100% first bet match up to $250. The defining feature of this promotion is its “win or lose” structure; unlike risk-free bets that only trigger on a loss, this offer credits the matching bonus bet to the user’s account regardless of the final score. This applies effectively to Monday’s slate, allowing bettors to back teams like Duke, Syracuse, Houston, or Iowa State with the assurance of a return in bonus funds.

To qualify, the initial cash wager must be placed within 30 days of registration on an event with odds of -500 or longer. It is important to note that the potential $250 bonus is issued as one single bet shortly after the qualifying wager settles; it cannot be broken down into smaller denominations. Users must utilize this bonus bet within 30 days of receipt, making it a viable resource for the remainder of the NCAA Men’s Basketball regular season.

Use Caesars College Basketball Promo Today

The table below outlines the current moneyline, point spread, and point total markets for the featured ESPN doubleheader.

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Syracuse Orange at Duke Blue Devils N/A DUKE -19.5 (-110) 142 Houston Cougars at Iowa State Cyclones HOU +122 | ISU -145 ISU -2.5 (-110) 134.5

Statistically, home-court advantage looms large. The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils hold a perfect 12-0 home record, which supports the significant 19.5-point spread against a Syracuse team struggling on the road (2-4). While Duke is the clear statistical favorite, social buzz suggests wary fans are treating this as a potential “trap game” following a recent win over Clemson.

In the Big 12, the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones also boast an unblemished home record (14-0) at Hilton Coliseum. They face a formidable test against the No. 3 Houston Cougars, a team with a strong 5-1 away record and the top spot in the Big 12 standings. This matchup pits the home-court advantage against Houston’s elite road resilience, offering a tighter contest for bettors interested in point spread markets.

How to Activate This Caesars Offer

Starting with Caesars Sportsbook for Monday’s college basketball action requires a simple setup process. By following the steps below, new users can verify their identity, apply the promo code WTOP250BM, and secure the first bet match before tip-off.

Download and Register: Access the Caesars Sportsbook app or desktop site. Create an account by providing the standard personal information required to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP250BM in the designated field. This step is mandatory to unlock the 100% first bet match. Deposit Funds: Fund your account using one of the secure payment methods available. While the offer matches up to $250, you may deposit and wager a smaller amount based on your preference. Place Your First Bet: Place a real money wager on an eligible market, such as the Syracuse vs. Duke (7:00 PM ET) or Houston vs. Iowa State (9:00 PM ET) game. Receive Your Bonus: Once the bet settles, Caesars will credit your account with a bonus bet equal to 100% of the initial stake, up to a maximum of $250.

While the promotion allows for a maximum value of $250, new customers are not obligated to wager the full amount. The bonus bet is strictly determined by the size of the first wager. For instance, a $50 opening bet results in a $50 bonus bet, whereas a $250 wager maximizes the offer. Ensure the first bet is placed and settled within the promotional window to fully leverage the action on the court this February 16.