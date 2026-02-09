BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball Games Monday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Now that the Super Bowl and NFL season are over, all eyes are on the NBA and college basketball as March Madness is right around the corner. All new users can redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a welcome offer suited to their location. Create a new account and you will be able to redeem one of two welcome offers, depending on the state you are located in.







New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager as their first wager on the app, and having that bet settle as a win.

For bettors in all other eligible states, the promotion secures a first bet offer up to $1,500, ensuring that if your first wager placed on the app settles as a loss, then you will receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to the $1,500 amount.

As for the NBA tonight specifically, there are 10 games to dive into, including two fun matchups between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Bonus

Create a new account and BetMGM will automatically upload the correct offer in your account using the location services of your device.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $10 to win $150 bonus with a winning wager offer. Place your first wager on the app on something you are confident in for the opportunity to land this $150 bonus, with any sport and market being valid as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

All other users in a legally operating state will instead receive the $1,500 first bet offer. This allows you to receive bonus bets back if your first wager settles as a loss, up to that amount. Winning wagers will be paid out via cash winnings.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Follow the steps below to create your account and secure your welcome offer.

Click the Odds Widget: Select the odds banner or link on this page to be redirected to the BetMGM registration site. Create Your Account: Enter standard personal information to verify your identity and register your new account. Enter the Bonus Code: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to claim the welcome offer available in your specific state. MI, NJ, PA, and WV Users : This code activates the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer (contingent on a win).

: This code activates the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer (contingent on a win). All Other States: This code activates the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Place your first wager on the NBA tonight, or any other sport and market.

Monday Night Betting Promos via BetMGM

Use BetMGM and their fantastic in-app betting promotions to enhance the sports betting experience across the board tonight. There are a bunch of different promos available, detailed below:

Any Sport No Sweat Token: Place your favorite wager, across any sport, and receive bonus bets back if that wager settles as a loss.

Place your favorite wager, across any sport, and receive bonus bets back if that wager settles as a loss. NBA Odds Boost: Enjoy a boosted payout to any NBA wager placed tonight! We like a longshot on Dylan Cardwell to record 10+ rebounds, which is offered at +120 at BetMGM even before the boost

Enjoy a boosted payout to any NBA wager placed tonight! We like a longshot on Dylan Cardwell to record 10+ rebounds, which is offered at +120 at BetMGM even before the boost College Basketball Odds Boost: Boost any college basketball wager tonight thanks to BetMGM

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.