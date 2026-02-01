Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Lakers-Knicks, Any NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

As the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks this Sunday night, new customers have a prime opportunity to enhance the NBC/Peacock viewing experience. By utilizing the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, first-time users can activate a substantial welcome offer perfect for this cross-conference clash. Simply wagering $5 in qualifying bets on this matchup allows players to receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the wager's outcome, provided it settles within 30 days.







Additionally, bettors located in Pennsylvania will receive 50 spins for the online casino, while those in New Jersey secure 10 Golden Chips, adding extra value to one of the 2025 season’s most anticipated games.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP for Lakers-Knicks, NBA Sunday Night

With the New York Knicks favored by 5 points at home and the total set at 229, there are plenty of angles for bettors to explore in this Sunday night matchup. Whether you choose to back the Lakers to cover the spread on the road or target the point total, the bet365 bonus code allows new users to secure $200 in bonus bets by placing a qualifying wager of just $5.

This welcome package is designed to provide value regardless of the game’s final score. For instance, a $5 bet on the Knicks moneyline (-200) triggers the bonus allocation even if Los Angeles pulls off the upset at Madison Square Garden. Below are the essential details for the current promotion available to new players.

By entering code WTOP365 during registration, eligible users unlock this “Bet & Get” mechanic. Once the $5 qualifying wager settles—potentially on markets like Austin Reaves’ point total or the Knicks’ team rebounds—the $200 in bonus bets is credited to the account, ready for use on future NBA action or other sporting events.

To fully utilize this offer for the Lakers vs. Knicks showdown, new users must place a $5 wager on markets with odds of -500 or greater. This means a bet on the Knicks moneyline at -200 fits the criteria perfectly, whereas a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not qualify. The $200 in bonus bets are guaranteed regardless of the game’s outcome, provided the qualifying wager settles within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once the bonus bets are added to your balance, they remain valid for seven days before expiration, providing a week-long window to engage with subsequent NBA action. In addition to the sportsbook bonus, local markets receive specific casino enhancements: new users in Pennsylvania secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while those registering in New Jersey receive 10 Golden Chips.

How to Use bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 on Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks

The oddsmakers at bet365 have positioned the New York Knicks as 5-point home favorites, a line that reflects their impressive performance against the spread (ATS) in recent trends. Data indicates that the Knicks are 7-1 ATS at home immediately following a win over their last eight such occurrences, suggesting they carry momentum well in front of their home crowd.

From a statistical standpoint, rebounding could be a deciding factor. The New York Knicks average 46.44 rebounds per game at home, significantly outperforming the Los Angeles Lakers, who average 41.38 rebounds on the road. This advantage on the glass is bolstered by New York’s defensive consistency; they allow just 112.3 points per game at home compared to the 116.4 points the Lakers allow as the visiting team.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code

Getting started with bet365 before the 7:00 PM ET tip-off at Madison Square Garden is a seamless process. Whether you are looking to back the Knicks to maintain their home dominance or the Lakers to rebound on the road, following these steps ensures you lock in the welcome offer.

Create Your Account: Begin the registration process by entering standard personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the sign-up flow, ensure you input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This step is required to be entered for the promotion. Deposit Funds: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Navigate to the bet365 app to officially claim the offer within 30 days of registration. Place a Qualifying Bet: Find the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks market (or any other eligible sports market) and place a wager of at least $5.

Once your qualifying bet settles—regardless of whether the Knicks cover the -5 spread or the Lakers secure an upset—the $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Remember that the qualifying wager must settle within 30 days to release the bonus funds.