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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 12, 2026, 4:14 PM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN ANTONIO (216½) New York

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108
Detroit -146 at CLEVELAND +124
Texas -120 at BOSTON +102
Houston -115 at KANSAS CITY -104
at LA ANGELS OFF Tampa Bay OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF Miami OFF
Arizona -136 at CINCINNATI +116
Atlanta -118 at N.Y METS +100
at MILWAUKEE -126 Philadelphia +108
Chicago Cubs -126 at SAN FRANCISCO +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -137 St. Louis +115
Seattle OFF at WASHINGTON OFF
at BALTIMORE -130 San Diego +110
LA Dodgers -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +172
at ATHLETICS -162 Colorado +136

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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