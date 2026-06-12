NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (216½) New York MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (216½) New York

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108 Detroit -146 at CLEVELAND +124 Texas -120 at BOSTON +102 Houston -115 at KANSAS CITY -104 at LA ANGELS OFF Tampa Bay OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Miami OFF Arizona -136 at CINCINNATI +116 Atlanta -118 at N.Y METS +100 at MILWAUKEE -126 Philadelphia +108 Chicago Cubs -126 at SAN FRANCISCO +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -137 St. Louis +115 Seattle OFF at WASHINGTON OFF at BALTIMORE -130 San Diego +110 LA Dodgers -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +172 at ATHLETICS -162 Colorado +136

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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