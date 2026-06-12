NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (216½) New York MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN ANTONIO
|5½
|(216½)
|New York
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at TORONTO
|+108
|Detroit
|-146
|at CLEVELAND
|+124
|Texas
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|Houston
|-115
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|Arizona
|-136
|at CINCINNATI
|+116
|Atlanta
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-126
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+108
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-137
|St. Louis
|+115
|Seattle
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|San Diego
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|-205
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+172
|at ATHLETICS
|-162
|Colorado
|+136
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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