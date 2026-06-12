United States 4, Paraguay 1

Paraguay 0 1 — 1 United States 3 1 — 4 First Half_1, United States, Bobadilla, 7th minute; 2, United…

Paraguay 0 1 — 1 United States 3 1 — 4

First Half_1, United States, Bobadilla, 7th minute; 2, United States, Balogun, (Pulisic), 31st; 3, United States, Balogun, (Tillman), 45th+5.

Second Half_4, Paraguay, Mauricio, (Enciso), 73rd; 5, United States, Reyna, (Freeman), 90th+8.

Goalies_Paraguay, Orlando Gill, Roberto Fernandez, Gaston Olveira; United States, Matt Freese, Matt Turner, Chris Brady.

Yellow Cards_Caceres, Paraguay, 10th; Almiron, Paraguay, 53rd; Adams, United States, 59th; Gomez, Paraguay, 79th; Arce, Paraguay, 88th; Alonso, Paraguay, 90th+3.

Referee_Danny Makkelie. Assistant Referees_Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries, Carlos Del Cerro Grande. 4th Official_Yusuke Araki.

A_70,492.

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