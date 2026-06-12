United States 4, Paraguay 1

|Paraguay
|0
|1
|—
|1
|United States
|3
|1
|—
|4
First Half_1, United States, Bobadilla, 7th minute; 2, United States, Balogun, (Pulisic), 31st; 3, United States, Balogun, (Tillman), 45th+5.
Second Half_4, Paraguay, Mauricio, (Enciso), 73rd; 5, United States, Reyna, (Freeman), 90th+8.
Goalies_Paraguay, Orlando Gill, Roberto Fernandez, Gaston Olveira; United States, Matt Freese, Matt Turner, Chris Brady.
Yellow Cards_Caceres, Paraguay, 10th; Almiron, Paraguay, 53rd; Adams, United States, 59th; Gomez, Paraguay, 79th; Arce, Paraguay, 88th; Alonso, Paraguay, 90th+3.
Referee_Danny Makkelie. Assistant Referees_Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries, Carlos Del Cerro Grande. 4th Official_Yusuke Araki.
A_70,492.
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.