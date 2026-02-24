Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

For bettors looking to get some skin in the game, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offers a fantastic welcome bonus for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers tonight, or any other NBA game of your choosing. Claim this welcome offer to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet for the NBA and college basketball slate tonight.







New customers can wager just $5 on this matchup to unlock $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. New users also have the option to claim a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead. Place your first bet on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back should that initial wager end up losing

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP for $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

With the Knicks and Cavaliers jockeying for position in the East standings, the market is tight, but the welcome offer remains straightforward. By using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new users can bypass the usual variance of sports betting and secure a guaranteed return on their first wager.

Here is the breakdown of the value currently on the board:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 or $1,000 Safety Net Bet Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP Details

To lock in this value for the 7:30 PM EST tip-off, new users need to sign up and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers or any eligible market. We put a lot of stock in offers that convey regardless of the outcome, and that is exactly what happens here: the $150 in bonus bets are credited whether your initial bet hits or misses, provided the wager settles within 30 days.

From a strategy perspective, this allows you to back a home favorite like Cleveland or take a swing on the Knicks as road dogs without sweating the final score. However, there are a few terms to keep in mind. Your qualifying bet needs to have odds of -500 or greater—so a standard spread bet at -110 works perfectly, but a heavy moneyline favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once the bonus hits your account, you have seven days to use it.

There is also plenty of value for existing customers to look at, specifically the 25% NBA SGP profit boost available for tonight’s action. Additionally, the welcome offer includes regional incentives: Pennsylvania users get 50 casino spins, and New Jersey users receive 10 Golden Chips.

Use Bet365 on Knicks vs. Cavaliers Tonight

The New York Knicks travel to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. with the tip-off set for 7:30 PM EST. This is a crucial matchup for seeding, with the Knicks (37-21) sitting 3rd in the East and the Cavaliers (36-22) right on their heels in 4th.

The oddsmakers have opened with the Cavaliers as home favorites, respecting their recent form, but the lines suggest a competitive affair.

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +4 (-105) -4 (-115) Moneyline +150 -180 Total Points Over 231.5 (-110) Under 231.5 (-110)

Odds as of February 24, 2026 from bet365.

Betting Trends and Team Statistics

We have seen time and time again that late-season NBA betting requires looking beyond the basic win-loss columns. The Cavaliers have been surging since acquiring James Harden, going 5-1 in their last six games, and the market has responded by making them 4-point favorites. Cleveland has been reliable at home, boasting a 4-0 record against the spread (ATS) in their last four games as a favorite in their own building.

Offensively, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a force post-All-Star break, and with Knicks head coach Mike Brown returning to face the team he once coached, we can expect New York to have a specific game plan to counter Cleveland’s new-look offense.

With a total set at 231.5, the market is expecting points, but the real value might lie in seeing if Cleveland’s defense can stifle a surging Towns.

How to Sign Up and Claim the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting set up before the 7:30 PM EST tip-off is simple. If you are looking to fade the public or back the favorite, follow these steps to claim this offer:

Create an Account: Download the bet365 app or visit the site to register. You’ll need to provide standard personal info to verify your identity. Enter the Code: This is the crucial step—enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted to ensure you are eligible for the welcome package. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Head to the NBA tab and place a qualifying bet of $5 or more on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers (or any other market). Receive Bonus Bets: Once your bet settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the result.

By following this blueprint, you can secure a bankroll boost for the rest of the week’s NBA slate while enjoying one of the premier matchups in the Eastern Conference.