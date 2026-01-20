Sarah Wozniewicz’s OT goal helps Charge beat Sirens 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sarah Wozniewicz scored a goal in overtime and Ottawa blew a three-goal lead before the Charge…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sarah Wozniewicz scored a goal in overtime and Ottawa blew a three-goal lead before the Charge beat the New York Sirens 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Gabbie Hughes, Rebecca Leslie and Brianne Jenner each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa (3-5-0-6), which had a six-game win streak snapped last time out by a 2-1 loss at Montreal. Gwyneth Philips had 31 saves.

New York (7-0-2-5), which beat the Charge 4-0 in the season opener for both teams, has a seven-game point streak.

Jaime Bourbonnais, Kristin O’Neill and Anne Cherkowski each scored a goal for the Sirens and Sarah Fillier had two assists. Callie Shanahan stopped 17 shots.

Hughes opened the scoring about 8 1/2 minutes into the game, Leslie added a first-period goal and Jenner scored 6:38 into the second to give the Charge a 3-0 lead.

Bourbonnais got New York on the scoreboard about six minutes later. O’Neill made it a one-goal game with 8:05 left in regulation and Cherowski tied it less than two minutes later.

Ottawa: The Charge visit Montreal on Saturday.

New York: The Sirens play Sunday at Minnesota.

