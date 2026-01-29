Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, CBB, Super Bowl 60 Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into a fun NBA slate tonight, or make early Super Bowl predictions by activating the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a $10 sign-up bonus after making your first $100 in trades.







Kalshi is a predictions market that works in percentages, allowing you to trade on a bunch of different topics, including sports. You can look to trade on any of the NBA games tonight, college basketball, or check out non-sports topics such as politics, culture, crypto, the weather, economics and more.

Part of the fun with using Kalshi is being able to trade on a bunch of different markets, since Kalshi is a predictions market. You can also trade on futures markets in sports, such as the NFL and NBA draft, who will Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next team be, will he be traded before the deadline, and a ton more.

So, sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, make $100 in trades across any topic and get started.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for NBA Games

To unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, new Kalshi customers must first create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $1. The bonus funds are released once the user completes $100 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Luckily, it does not matter what topic you trade on and what the result of those trades are either. So, you can opt to trade on a bunch of different topics that adds up to $100, and get an extra $10 to play with.

Eligibility for this promotion is strictly limited to users who are 18 years of age or older. While Kalshi is widely available across the United States, operating in 45 states, residents of Illinois, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio are currently excluded from participation. Eligible fans tuning into the national broadcast can leverage this offer to add an extra layer of engagement to this intrastate rivalry.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi has made the process to sign up and get started a simple one, just follow the directions below:

Download and Register: Download the Kalshi mobile app or visit the website to create a new account. You will be required to provide standard personal information and submit proof of identification to verify your age and identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP in the designated field. Fund Your Account: Link a valid payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Meet the Trading Requirement: To trigger the bonus, you must complete $100 worth of trades. It is important to note that this does not require a single $100 trade. Receive Your Bonus: Once you have settled $100 in total trading volume, the $10 sign-up bonus will be automatically available in your account.

Super Bowl 60 Preview via Kalshi

Even though we are still over a week away from the big game, the Super Bowl between the Seahawks and Patriots, it is never too early find your favorite markets to trade on the game.

Kalshi has you covered with all the main lines you could ask for, along with props to check out, including the winner:

Seattle Seahawks (67%) vs. New England Patriots (33%)

The Seahawks are given a lot of respect with this price, with Kalshi telling us they think Seattle has a 67% chance of beating the Patriots and raising the Lombardi Trophy. You can also trade on the anytime touchdown market, with the most likely players to score being Kenneth Walker (64%), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (51%) and Rhamondre Stevenson (38%).

Must be 18+ and Present in Participating States.