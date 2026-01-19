DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus on Miami-Indiana CFP Championship

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The College Football Playoff National Championship is set to deliver one of the most anticipated matchups in recent memory as the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. This historic showdown presents an exceptional opportunity for new DraftKings customers to maximize their betting experience with the latest DraftKings promo code offer.





New users can place a $5 moneyline bet on either team and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins. This welcome promotion is perfect for tonight’s championship clash or any other NCAAF action, providing a fantastic way to potentially score big on a small initial investment.

DraftKings Promo Code: Unpacking the Bet $5, Get $300 Championship Offer

This welcome bonus is specifically designed for new DraftKings customers looking to make their first bet count during the biggest game of the college football season. To qualify, you must place a minimum $5 real-money wager on any pre-game moneyline with odds of -500 or longer. For this championship bet between Indiana and Miami or any other NCAAF matchup, your selection must win for the bonus to be triggered.

Upon winning your initial $5 moneyline wager, your account will be credited with $300 in bonus bets. This bonus is delivered as twelve separate $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of opportunities to explore additional betting options throughout the week. These bonus bets remain valid for seven days from the time they are credited to your account. It’s important to note that the bonus is not guaranteed – your pick must be correct to unlock the $300 reward.

Use DraftKings Signup Promo on Indiana vs Miami Championship

As we examine this championship clash, the Indiana Hoosiers enter as notable favorites despite Miami’s home-field advantage. Here are the latest consensus odds for the title game, providing an excellent opportunity to utilize the “Bet $5, Get $300” DraftKings promotion:

For new DraftKings users, the moneyline represents the pathway to unlocking the welcome bonus. A successful $5 wager on the favored Hoosiers at -311 would yield a profit of $1.61, but more importantly, it would trigger the $300 bonus. If you prefer backing the underdog, a winning $5 bet on the Hurricanes at +248 would return a profit of $12.40, plus the $300 bonus. For perspective, a standard $5 bet on either side of the spread would profit approximately $4.60.

Our Fearless Forecast: The odds reflect Indiana’s statistical dominance throughout this championship run. The Hoosiers’ offense has been a juggernaut, averaging 42.6 points per game compared to Miami’s 31.5 PPG. This efficiency extends to crucial situations – Indiana converts third downs at a remarkable 58.2% clip versus Miami’s 47.6%. In the red zone, the Hoosiers have been nearly automatic, scoring on 91.8% of their attempts.

While both teams feature formidable pass rushes (Miami registers 47 sacks to Indiana’s 45), the Hoosiers hold a distinct advantage in the turnover battle with a +21 differential, significantly outpacing Miami’s +11 mark. These metrics make Indiana a compelling choice for the moneyline bet needed to activate this championship promotion.

How to Activate This DraftKings Championship Offer

Getting started with this fantastic promotion ahead of the national championship is a straightforward and secure process. No manual promo code is required – simply follow these steps to claim your “Bet $5, Get $300” welcome bonus: