Colombia starts its World Cup preparations in Guadalajara ahead its 2 matches in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Colombia has started its World Cup preparations in Mexico ahead of its games against Uzbekistan and…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Colombia has started its World Cup preparations in Mexico ahead of its games against Uzbekistan and Congo in Group K.

The team arrived in Guadalajara on Wednesday and had its first training session in the host city on Thursday. The session was open to the media and some local residents.

Colombia, ranked 14th by FIFA, started its World Cup preparations on home soil and then trained in California before making it to camp in Guadalajara.

Colombia plays Uzbekistan next Wednesday in Mexico City. Its second match will be against Congo on June 23 in Guadalajara. Its third game, against Portugal, will be held on June 27 in Miami.

Both Guadalajara and Mexico City will present challenges to players because of the altitude.

Colombia had its best World Cup result in 2014 in Brazil, when it reached the quarterfinals. It was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2018 in Russia. Colombia did not qualify for the tournament in Qatar in 2022.

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