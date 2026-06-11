Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal’s high-scoring Stanley Cup Final by the numbers

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal scored again Thursday night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas…

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal scored again Thursday night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, extending his goals streak that has put the 37-year-old center among some of the best players in NHL history.

A look at Staal’s series:

6,202

Days between goals in the final from 2009 with Pittsburgh until Staal scored in Game 1, breaking brother Eric’s record of 6,198 from ‘06 to ’23.

2

Players in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise history to score a goal in the final at age 37 or older before Staal: 39-year-old Ron Francis in 2002 and 38-year-old Mark Recchi in ’06.

1

Player older than Staal to score in each of the first two games of the final: Larry Robinson with Montreal in 1989.

0

Players older than Staal to score in each of the first three games of the final. Brad Marchand last year with Florida was the only one to do so after turning 37.

1992

Was the last time a player scored five-plus goals in the first four games of a final before Staal: Mario Lemieux when Pittsburgh went back to back.

1982

Was the last time a player scored in each of the first four games of the final before Staal: Mike Bossy when the New York Islanders won the third of four championships in a row. Only two others did before that: Minnesota’s Steve Payne in 1981 and Boston’s Johnny Buczyk in 1970.

1973

Was the last time a player scored in five consecutive games in the final before Staal: Yvan Cournoyer in 1973 with Montreal.

1956

Was the last time a player scored in the first five games of the final before Staal: Jean Beliveau in 1956 with Montreal. Canadiens teammate Maurice Richard in 1951 and Cyclone Taylor of the Vancouver Millionaires in 1918 are the only other players to score in Games 1-5.

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