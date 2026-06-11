MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -126 at BOSTON +108 Detroit OFF at CLEVELAND OFF at TORONTO…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-126
|at BOSTON
|+108
|Detroit
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|Houston
|-118
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|Tampa Bay
|-172
|at LA ANGELS
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-148
|Miami
|+126
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|Arizona
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-235
|Philadelphia
|+194
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-146
|at WASHINGTON
|+124
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-138
|St. Louis
|+118
|at ATHLETICS
|-178
|Colorado
|+150
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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