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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 11, 2026, 4:13 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -126 at BOSTON +108
Detroit OFF at CLEVELAND OFF
at TORONTO OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
Houston -118 at KANSAS CITY +100
Tampa Bay -172 at LA ANGELS +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -148 Miami +126
at N.Y METS OFF Atlanta OFF
Arizona -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at MILWAUKEE -235 Philadelphia +194
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -146 at WASHINGTON +124
at BALTIMORE OFF San Diego OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at MINNESOTA -138 St. Louis +118
at ATHLETICS -178 Colorado +150

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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