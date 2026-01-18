Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 NFL Playoffs Fantasy Bonus + Free Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim a daily fantasy bonus and start with a free pick by using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Register here to unlock this welcome offer in time for the two NFL games on Sunday.









New customers who use the Chalkboard promo code will get a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $100 bonus for picks on the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears. Plus, add a free pick for Matthew Stafford in your first entry. You can take the quarterback to have over 0.5 passing yards for an easy winner.

The Broncos and Seahawks won on Saturday, punching their tickets to the conference championships. Use this bonus for the remaining divisional round on Sunday. It starts at 3 pm ET in Foxborough, followed by the final game at 6:30 pm ET in Chicago.

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Grab a $100 fantasy bonus and begin with a free pick.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for the Texans-Pats, Rams-Bears

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick for Matthew Stafford In-App Bonuses Promo Picks for NBA, NHL, College Football and NFL Players Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take the free pick for Stafford and add several other legs to your entry. These are just some of the popular markets:

Drake Maye: 219.5 passing yards

Rhamondre Stevenson: 39.5 rushing yards

CJ Stroud: 213.5 passing yards

Woody Marks: 55.5 rushing yards

Christian Kirk: 42.5 receiving yards

Caleb Williams: 213.5 passing yards

Colston Loveland: 58.5 receiving yards

Puka Nacua: 98.5 receiving yards

Davante Adams: 54.5 receiving yards

Kyren Williams: 60.5 rushing yards

Nico Collins is likely out for the Texans, so several other receivers will have to step up. Follow along with stats on Chalkboard using the Scores tab.

Signing Up with the Chalkboard Promo Code

Take these easy steps to claim a bonus for NFL picks on Sunday. It has a community of over 500K players, which has resulted in $250+ million in payouts. New customers can create an account within a few minutes.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email address, date of birth and residential address. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like online banking or PayPal.

The amount of your initial deposit will reflect the bonus. It’s a 100% match, so you can get the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit. Check the entries page to view all your active and cleared contests.

Discounts for the CFP Title Game

Chalkboard regularly adds discounts for customers. Select markets are decreased, giving you a better chance of getting a win. There are several discounts available for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Indiana is trying to stay undefeated, while Miami is looking to pull off an upset on their home turf.

You’re able to take Fernando Mendoza to record over 139.5 passing yards and Malachi Toney to have more than 14.5 receiving yards.

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Collect a $100 DFS bonus and start with a free pick.