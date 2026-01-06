CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|8
|3
|3
|0
|28
|41
|29
|12
|5
|5
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|8
|3
|2
|0
|27
|48
|35
|11
|7
|3
|Bemidji St.
|7
|2
|3
|0
|25
|39
|27
|9
|8
|4
|Augustana
|6
|4
|3
|0
|24
|32
|27
|12
|6
|3
|Michigan Tech
|7
|3
|2
|0
|22
|35
|24
|12
|8
|2
|Bowling Green
|6
|3
|3
|0
|21
|43
|36
|9
|5
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|5
|9
|0
|0
|17
|27
|37
|8
|13
|1
|Ferris St.
|3
|11
|0
|0
|8
|35
|59
|4
|18
|0
|N. Michigan
|1
|13
|0
|0
|5
|23
|49
|1
|21
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 16
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 17
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 23
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 24
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 30
Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
