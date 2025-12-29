Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for Rams-Falcons, NBA, CFB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New football fans looking to get in on the action can take advantage of the latest Underdog promo code WTOP ahead of the Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons. This special offer, exclusive to new users, allows you to sign up, play on your first entry, and instantly receive $75 of bonus entries here .







The bonus is distributed as separate entries, giving you multiple chances to build a winning ticket for this key conference matchup or any other contest on the board. This Underdog sign-up bonus is a fantastic way to get more involved in the Rams vs. Falcons action. The welcome package gives you a significant advantage, turning a small initial play into a substantial bankroll of bonus entries.

You can use these bonus funds to explore the various player markets available for Monday Night Football. For example, you could build a ticket around Puka Nacua continuing his dominant season (109.5 receiving yards line) or take a shot on Bijan Robinson exceeding his 73.5 rushing yards number.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for December 29

Here’s a quick breakdown of this exclusive offer:

This exclusive offer for new Underdog customers is simple and immediately rewarding. After signing up with the promo code, your first entry will instantly unlock bonus entries. This isn’t a single credit; the bonus is conveniently broken down into separate entries. This structure provides remarkable flexibility, allowing you to spread your bonus across multiple contests.

You can use these ten bonus entries to craft different lineups for the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons, or explore other NFL action on the board.

This gives you distinct chances to build a winning ticket without any further deposit required. Remember, this promotion is only available to new Underdog customers who meet age and location requirements in a state where Underdog operates.

Underdog Promo Code for Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

A pivotal NFC showdown with massive playoff implications. A Monday Night Football clash kicks off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Weather may not be a factor in the outcome. Both teams are fighting for positioning in a crowded conference, with this contest potentially reshaping the entire postseason picture across multiple NFC divisions.

With two offenses featuring prominent playmakers, the betting market offers several intriguing lines. The quarterback duel pits top talents, while the ground game showcases compelling players. This matchup represents more than just two teams jockeying for position – it’s a clash of veteran leadership meeting emerging young stars.

Diving into the numbers tells a compelling story. Los Angeles Rams quarterback carries a passing yards line, and the veteran signal-caller has been a force this season, averaging strong passing yards per game with a stellar yards per attempt. That production makes the high side an interesting proposition against a Falcons defense that will need to contend with a high-powered passing attack.

For the Atlanta Falcons, the running back faces a rushing total. The dynamic back has averaged strong rushing yards per game on an efficient yards per carry this season, suggesting he’s in a prime position to exceed that number.

Meanwhile, his teammate has a passing line set at a certain number, but his performance this season shows an average across games, which could make the low side an appealing play for bettors.

On the Rams side, the running back carries a rushing line. Averaging yards per game and yards per carry, the high side seems well within reach for the lead back who’s been instrumental in Los Angeles’ ground attack.

How to Activate This Underdog Offer

Activating your $100 bonus is a straightforward process that gets you into the action in minutes. This offer is reserved for new customers who meet eligibility requirements. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus entries for the Rams vs. Falcons game:

Register Your Account: Create a new Underdog account using your standard personal information. During this process, make sure to enter the required promo code to qualify for the offer. Make an Initial Deposit: Fund your account. Underdog provides several secure and convenient deposit methods. Place Your First Entry: Build your first ticket with a $5 entry. This is the final step to trigger your bonus. Once your entry is submitted, you will instantly receive bonus entries.

With your bonus in hand, you can begin building entries. Underdog offers two primary ways to play: