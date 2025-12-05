Photos of the FIFA World Cup draw for the 2026 soccer tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Cup draw determines where teams will play at next year’s soccer tournament between 48 nations…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Cup draw determines where teams will play at next year’s soccer tournament between 48 nations that will run from June 11 to July 19.

Presidents from the three host countries attended the event, with U.S. President Donald Trump receiving FIFA’s first peace prize. Trump thanked the leaders of fellow host countries, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

