All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 26 13 .667 — New York 26 15 .634…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 26 13 .667 — New York 26 15 .634 1 Toronto 18 22 .450 8½ Baltimore 18 23 .439 9 Boston 17 23 .425 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 21 21 .500 — Chicago 19 21 .475 1 Detroit 19 22 .463 1½ Kansas City 19 22 .463 1½ Minnesota 18 23 .439 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 21 19 .525 — Texas 19 21 .475 2 Seattle 19 22 .463 2½ Houston 16 25 .390 5½ Los Angeles 16 25 .390 5½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 28 13 .683 — Miami 19 22 .463 9 Philadelphia 19 22 .463 9 Washington 19 22 .463 9 New York 15 25 .375 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 27 14 .659 — Milwaukee 22 16 .579 3½ St. Louis 23 17 .575 3½ Cincinnati 22 19 .537 5 Pittsburgh 22 19 .537 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 24 16 .600 — San Diego 24 16 .600 — Arizona 19 20 .487 4½ San Francisco 16 24 .400 8 Colorado 16 25 .390 8½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Toronto 14, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 3, Houston 1

Athletics 6, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 11 innings

Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 1

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 5, Houston 0

Baltimore 2, Athletics 1

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1, 1st game

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 6, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Gausman 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Soroka 4-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Houston (Lambert 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 1

Miami 8, Washington 7

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Arizona 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 0

San Diego 4, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Pittsburgh 13, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5, Houston 0

Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Soroka 4-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (McDonald 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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