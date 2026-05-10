All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|New York
|26
|15
|.634
|1
|Toronto
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
|Baltimore
|18
|23
|.439
|9
|Boston
|17
|23
|.425
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|21
|.500
|—
|Chicago
|19
|21
|.475
|1
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|1½
|Kansas City
|19
|22
|.463
|1½
|Minnesota
|18
|23
|.439
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Texas
|19
|21
|.475
|2
|Seattle
|19
|22
|.463
|2½
|Houston
|16
|25
|.390
|5½
|Los Angeles
|16
|25
|.390
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Miami
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|Philadelphia
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|Washington
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|New York
|15
|25
|.375
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Milwaukee
|22
|16
|.579
|3½
|St. Louis
|23
|17
|.575
|3½
|Cincinnati
|22
|19
|.537
|5
|Pittsburgh
|22
|19
|.537
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|San Diego
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Arizona
|19
|20
|.487
|4½
|San Francisco
|16
|24
|.400
|8
|Colorado
|16
|25
|.390
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Toronto 14, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 3, Houston 1
Athletics 6, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 5, Detroit 1
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 11 innings
Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 1
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 5, Houston 0
Baltimore 2, Athletics 1
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1, 1st game
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Detroit 6, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 3-1), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Gausman 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Soroka 4-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Houston (Lambert 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Houston 1
Miami 8, Washington 7
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3
Arizona 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 0
San Diego 4, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Pittsburgh 13, San Francisco 3
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, Washington 2
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0
Cincinnati 5, Houston 0
Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Atlanta 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6, 12 innings
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Soroka 4-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (McDonald 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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