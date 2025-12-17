Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Fantasy Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 16 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Score a $10 bonus by creating an account with the Betr promo code. Then, get up to a $200 bonus with a 50% deposit match. Use this to make NBA and NFL picks throughout the week.

We have two NBA matchups on Wednesday night. Browse through markets for the Cavaliers vs. Bulls and Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves. Below, we look at some of the promo picks you’ll find for these games, as well as options for NFL Week 16.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA Wednesday

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA Wednesday

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, 12 Days of Pickmas Specials, Discounts, Nukes, Anchor Picks, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are several different types of picks, several of which are promos. Take advantage of boost, edge, discount, nuke, surge and anchor picks. These can increase your chances of winning or enhance your payout.

Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 points (Discount)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 16.5 points (Discount)

Anthony Edwards: 22.5 points (Discount)

Darius Garland: 37.5 points + rebounds + assists (Nuke)

Julius Randle: 35.5 points + rebounds (Nuke)

Ja Morant: 18.5 points

Josh Giddey: 19.5 points

Coby White: 2.5 three-pointers made

Follow Betr on Twitter to get in your votes for the 12 Days of Pickmas Specials.

How to Sign Up with the Betr Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to create an account on this DFS app. New customers can take these steps to start with a two-part welcome offer:

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full legal name, date of birth, etc. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit.

First, you’ll receive a $10 bonus just for signing up. And the next bonus depends on the amount of your deposit. It’s a 50% match, meaning you can redeem the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.

Use the 2-Pick Multiplier for the NFL

NFL Week 16 begins with an important NFC West matchup on Thursday night. The Rams will be in Seattle to take on the Seahawks. Both teams are 11-3. Find markets for Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Sam Darnold, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and other players.

Try making just two picks with the 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier. Spin the wheel to determine your multiplier, which can be up to 500X. The lowest is 3X, which is the normal payout, so there’s no downside of using this bonus.

Customers who make enough picks on Betr will qualify for the Ballers Club. Get better discounts and perks through this rewards program. In addition to the NBA and NFL, you’ll be able to make picks on the NHL, College Football Playoff, English Premier League and more.

Sign up through the links above to use the Betr promo code WTOP and get a $210 bonus for daily fantasy.