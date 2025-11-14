Presto’s Picks: Navy, U.Va., JMU playing for December while Terps tailspin

Navy, U.Va. and JMU football all have key contests that will help decide their postseason fate, while Maryland and Virginia Tech fight for bowl eligibility.

Who says the D.C. region isn’t a college football hotbed? Actually, quite a few people — and they’re correct. But this weekend, three area schools play games that have conference championship implications.

My biggest regret is that James Madison vs. Appalachian State University isn’t at 8 p.m., so I could watch the Mids in person, listen to the Cavaliers on the radio driving home, and watch the Dukes at night.

But while Navy, Virginia and JMU try to determine their December destinations, two other local schools are experiencing the other side of the college football coin. Virginia Tech has already fired its head coach while rumors swirl around the future of Maryland’s Mike Locksley, who earlier this week maintained he deserves to keep his job.

It’s been a rough autumn for a team that has fallen from 4-0 and the fringe of the Top 25 to 4-5 with the high probability of a second straight losing season.

Saturday’s games

Navy (7-2, 5-1 American) vs. South Florida (7-2, 4-1), noon, ESPN2

Senior Day in Annapolis brings the Bulls, who made a spectacular September splash with upsets of ranked foes Boise State and Florida behind dual threat quarterback Byrum Brown, who’s thrown for 2,205 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran for 705 yards and nine scores.

Two straight losses have brought the Midshipmen back to earth and further placed a spotlight on a defense that’s had issues since the end of September, allowing an average of 35 points over its last five games.

Offensively, the question is: Will quarterback Blake Horvath suit up after missing the Notre Dame game with injury and how healthy will the senior be? Don’t sleep on the scramble for the American Conference Championship game, as five teams have one loss in league play.

Presto’s pick: Mids can’t contain the Bulls in a 44-38 thriller.

Maryland (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten) at Illinois (6-3, 3-3), 3:30 p.m., FS1

The Terps try to stop the free fall in Champaign and they get an Illini team that’s coming off a bye week.

Causes for confidence? The much-maligned running game gained 305 yards last Saturday and they’re facing an Illinois team that allows the most passing yards per game in the conference.

Causes for concern? Illini senior quarterback Luke Altmyer is hitting 70% of his passes and ranks third in the Big Ten in passing efficiency while also killing opponents with his legs (88 yards rushing and a touchdown against Rutgers Nov. 1). Can the Terrapin pass rush, which has notched just eight sacks during its five-game skid, find its early season mojo?

Presto’s pick: Terrapins tumble to the precipice of postseason elimination, 31-20.

Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC) at Duke (5-4, 4-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

The Cavaliers can still play their way into the ACC Championship Game with two wins plus a loss by SMU over their next two games. The Blue Devils are also in the mix, thanks to the ACC’s most productive passing game led by Tulane transfer Darian Mensah, who’s thrown for 2,794 yards and 24 touchdowns.

His top target is Harvard transfer (what is it with Duke pillaging the other private academic institutions?) Cooper Barkate, who leads the conference with 824 yards receiving. While that means a lot of pressure will be placed on the Cavalier secondary, the team’s primary concern is the health of quarterback Chandler Morris, who was in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in the loss to Wake Forest.

Backup Daniel Kaelin threw 28 of his 52 career passes last week against the Demon Deacons and even though the Blue Devils’ defense is second-tier in the ACC, U.Va. will be leaning on J’Mari Taylor, who’s run for 784 yards and 11 touchdowns, on Saturday.

Kippy and Buffy are also leaning on what works, and that means when you face Duke — one of the premier “Bro Schools” — you pour a bottle from Breaux Vineyards. The 2020 cabernet sauvignon is “rich maroon in color with sweet tobacco on the nose, translating into red fruit and red currant on the palate,” the winery website reads. “A medium bodied wine with a lingering finish. Try it with prime rib, lamb or even crusted ahi tuna.”

Presto’s pick: Cavaliers continue to linger in the ACC race with a 35-29 win.

James Madison (8-1, 6-0 Sun Belt) vs. App State (4-5, 1-4), 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

The Dukes are on a collision course with Coastal Carolina for the East Division title, but by no means are looking past the Mountaineers, who have won two straight in the series after losing by four in 2022.

App State will provide a major test to the conference’s best defense, as the Mountaineers lead the Sun Belt in passing while also boasting the league’s leading rusher in Rashod Dubinion, who’s run for 796 yards on 5.3 per carry.

But App State has also lost three straight games by a combined 13 points and has had issues stopping the pass (14th in the Sun Belt) this fall. Alonza Barnett III is already warming up his arm.

Presto’s pick: Dukes deal with another close one before pulling away, 37-23.

Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3 ACC) at Florida State (4-5, 1-5), 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Welcome to 2025, where two schools who previously dominated the conference as new members find themselves in the league’s underbelly and fighting for bowl eligibility in mid-November. The Hokies are coming off a bye week and have been in transition for two months following the firing of Brent Pry.

The Seminoles began the season with the bang of an upset Alabama but came back to earth with four straight one-possession losses. Somehow, they do lead the ACC in rushing, total yards and third down conversion percentage. Proof that while figures might not lie, liars certainly do figure.

Presto’s pick: Hokies head further down the rough road with a 31-10 loss.

Howard loses at Delaware State, Georgetown beats Fordham, Richmond slips to Lafayette, Towson tops Albany, Morgan State beats Norfolk State.

Last week: 7-3.

Overall: 75-23.

