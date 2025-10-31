Presto’s Picks: Tough start to college football’s ‘closing month’ for Navy, U.Md., U.Va.

"November's for the real ones" is a phrase Navy coach Brian Newberry has used often in his tenure, and the Midshipmen's four foes next month are a combined 25-6.

The local FBS-level college football schools have enjoyed plenty of treats so far this season, with only Virginia Tech wrapping up October with slim bowl hopes. But there are more than a few tricks ahead for the other four schools.

“November’s for the real ones” is a phrase Navy coach Brian Newberry has used often in his tenure, and the Midshipmen’s four foes next month are a combined 25-6. Maryland’s five remaining opponents are a combined 26-14. James Madison’s remaining slate may be a combined 16-14, but they face two of the teams they lost to last fall.

And Virginia has the scariest remaining trick of all in hosting longtime nemesis Virginia Tech during Thanksgiving weekend. Spooky, indeed.

Saturday’s games

Navy (7-0, 5-0 American) at North Texas (7-1, 3-1), noon

The Midshipmen are chasing their first 8-0 start since 1926, when All-American Frank Wickhorst and company went unbeaten but tied Army (the “worst best” season you could have in Annapolis). They’ll have their hands full with a Mean Green offense that leads FBS in scoring at 46.1 points per game and ranks fifth nationally in total yards per game at 495.8.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker is picking up where current Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris left off, throwing for a conference-high of 2,468 yards and 21 touchdowns. Can a Mids defense that’s allowed 31, 31 and 32 points in its last three games slow down an attack that’s yet to score fewer than 33 this fall?

Blake Horvath and the offense will have quite a bit on their shoulders again this week. Regardless of the offensive fireworks, these two teams will be hard pressed to match the total of their most recent meeting in 2007: a 74-62 Navy win.

Presto’s pick: Midshipmen come up short in a 41-38 thriller.

Virginia Tech (3-5, 2-2 ACC) vs No. 19 Louisville (7-1, 3-1), 3 p.m., CW

The Cardinals are an overtime loss in Charlottesville away from being mentioned with the Georgia Techs and BYUs of the world, while the Hokies pushed back from the precipice of postseason elimination last week by rallying to beat Cal in overtime. The key to that victory was holding the Golden Bears’ ground game in check (74 yards for their running back rotation).

How do they deal with UL running back Isaac Brown, who’s averaging 8.7 yards per carry and coming off a 205-yard effort against Boston College? And can Kyron Drones and company find success against a Cardinal defense that ranks second in the conference against the pass and fourth against the run?

Presto’s pick: Hokies can’t keep up with the Cardinals in a 35-21 loss.

Maryland (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Indiana (8-0, 5-0), 3:30 p.m., CBS

The Terps hit the trifecta: under head coach Mike Locksley they’re 0-10 after a bye week, 2-18 against ranked foes and 5-17 in November. And these Hoosiers are no longer French for “the Rutgers of the Midwest,” enjoying their highest ranking ever.

Coach Curt Cignetti’s team is proving last year’s 11-2 season wasn’t a fluke, leading the Big Ten in scoring and third down success thanks to a running game powered in part by former Terp Roman Hemby, who’s got 513 yards rushing on 4.8 per carry.

IU also has the defense that waters down opposing rallies, as its pass rush leads the conference with 29 sacks. The Terps have had plenty of shortcomings this year, but one of their strong suits has been keeping Malik Washington upright, allowing just three sacks — the fewest in the Big Ten.

Presto’s pick: Terps tumble, 45-16.

Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC) at California (5-3, 2-2), 3:45 p.m., ESPN2

Can the Cavaliers continue one confounding season? I’m not saying U.Va. is living on borrowed time, but its last four wins have come by a combined 14 points with three being decided in overtime. Cal lost an overtime game in Blacksburg last Friday and has been grinding its gears offensively (15th in the ACC in scoring and total yards while owning the least productive running game).

The Golden Bears also coughed up 357 yards rushing to the Hokies and U.Va.’s offense ranks third on the ground.

Kippy and Buffy break out a California red from the Berkeley side of the San Francisco Bay, pouring the 2023 Oberon merlot. Using Syrah and zinfandel grapes as blenders “adds a dark velvety feel to the lush berry flavor profile,” writes the winery website. “Dense black fruit aromas are followed by boysenberry and chocolate flavors, and supple tannins on the palate.”

Presto’s pick: Cavaliers enjoy the red-eye flight home after a 30-19 win.

Georgetown falls at Lehigh, Howard slips to North Carolina Central, William & Mary tops Albany, Towson slips to North Carolina A&T, Morgan State loses at South Carolina State, Richmond beats Fordham.

Last week: 7-1.

Overall: 59-19.

