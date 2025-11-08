Navy takes on No. 10 Notre Dame without star quarterback Blake Horvath

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Navy will have to play No. 10 Notre Dame without quarterback Blake Horvath. Horvath was…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Navy will have to play No. 10 Notre Dame without quarterback Blake Horvath.

Horvath was injured last week in the 31-17 loss to North Texas and has been ruled unavailable for Saturday’s game at Notre Dame (6-2). That loss ended Navy’s 10-game winning streak and left the team at 7-1 this season.

Horvath, a 6-2, 190-pound senior, has started 21 games in his Navy career. He had his first collegiate start against North Texas in 2023, but injured his thumb in the game and missed the rest of the season, including games against Notre Dame and Air Force.

Horvath averages 115.8 rushing yards per game (fifth nationally and first among quarterbacks). He averages 16.8 yards per completion this season and would lead the FBS if he had enough attempts to qualify. Horvath has racked up 1,143 yards passing, throwing seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Braxton Woodson is expected to start in Horvath’s place for Navy.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.