James Madison and Appalachian State meet in Sun Belt action

Appalachian State (4-5) at James Madison (8-1), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

James Madison Offense

Overall: 438.4 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 206 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 232.4 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 34.8 points per game (23rd)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 269.4 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 170.6 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 98.9 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 16.9 points per game (12th)

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 415.7 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 288.2 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 127.4 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 26.6 points per game (76th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 385.8 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 271.8 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 114 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (90th)

Appalachian State is 111th in third down percentage, converting 35.1% of the time. James Madison ranks 17th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.3%.

Appalachian State ranks 112th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. James Madison ranks 126th in the FBS averaging 69.3 penalty yards per game, and Appalachian State ranks 128th with a 70.1-yard average.

Appalachian State is 13th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 73.5% of trips.

Appalachian State is 97th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:03, compared to James Madison’s 2nd-ranked average of 34:22.

Team leaders

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 1,786 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 746 yards on 120 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 486 yards on 30 catches, 5 TDs

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 1,431 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 796 yards on 150 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Barnes, 605 yards on 54 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

James Madison defeated Marshall 35-23 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Barnett threw for 270 yards on 14-of-24 attempts (58.3%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 32 yards. Knight had 87 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown. Jaylan Sanchez put up 86 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Appalachian State lost 25-23 to Georgia Southern on Thursday, Nov. 6. Swann passed for 348 yards on 34-of-51 attempts (66.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Jaquari Lewis carried the ball six times for 50 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for one yard. Barnes put up 160 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Next game

James Madison hosts Washington State on Nov. 22. Appalachian State hosts Marshall on Nov. 22.

