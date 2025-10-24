Presto’s Picks: Tuesday night clash for JMU, Navy tries to enter November perfect

Virginia Tech plays Friday while JMU plays Tuesday night. On regular college football schedule, Navy tries to enter November unbeaten.

College football pundits love to talk about tradition when it serves their interest, while bailing on tradition when that serves their interest.

We’ve come a long way from one game on ABC each Saturday and limiting schools to a pair of regular season broadcasts on national TV. Prime time is where it’s at, and that has expanded to Thursday and Friday night schedules that include Power Four teams.

Looking at this week’s slate, we have Virginia Tech playing on Friday and James Madison taking to the field on … Tuesday?

Forget “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “Three’s Company” or even “Hart to Hart.” Tuesday is prime college football viewing territory in 2025 — all in the interest of another eyeball or two. It gives leagues who get fewer eyeballs and limited spotlight their chance to shine, even at the expense of taking place three days after or four days before the traditional game day.

At least, unlike the NFL, neither team has to play four days after wrapping up its previous game.

Friday night

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2 ACC) vs. California (5-2, 2-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The Golden Bears are one win away from reaching a bowl for the third straight year, which, for a program that’s posted just a pair of winning seasons since 2010, is somewhat of an achievement. And they’re succeeding this year despite an offense that ranks in the bottom third of the ACC in nearly every major category, including last running the ball at less than 100 yards per game.

The Hokies have had issues in the passing game on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they’re 16th in conference, and their defense is dead last in passing efficiency allowed. But the Hokies are coming off a bye week, while Cal is traveling across the country.

The Golden Bears have won in the Eastern Time Zone already this year (at Boston College on Sept. 27). Will the Hokies show more rest or rust after their week off?

Presto’s pick: Hokies are humbled, 23-10.

Saturday’s games

Virginia (6-1, 3-0 ACC) at North Carolina (2-4, 0-2), noon, ACCN

There are those who will say that more than Maryland or Virginia Tech, the real rival in the hearts of Cavalier fans are the Tar Heels.

That isn’t exactly reciprocated, at least in men’s basketball. UNC has won 10 of the last 15 in this series, but the visitor has won the last three meetings. And at least this year, the Cavaliers are enjoying a dream season (leading the conference in scoring and third down defense) while the Tar Heels are dealing with a nightmare 2025.

Coach Bill Belichick’s first foray into the college game was great — for one drive. But after taking a 7-0 lead against TCU, the Tar Heels were torched 48-14 and that’s been more emblematic of how the rest of the fall has played out.

UNC’s offense has been the culprit, as it ranks last in the ACC in scoring, total yards, third down efficiency, passing yards and passing efficiency. I know what you’re thinking: too much focus on a running game that ranks 14th.

Kippy and Buffy are focused on keeping the bar high while tailgating with Meredith and Peyton — their UNC counterparts — and they love bringing the best of the Commonwealth whenever they travel to Chapel Hill.

The Stone Tower 2023 Estate cabernet franc is “poised and self-assured, opening with an aromatic brightness of blackberry, current and elderberry, elegantly laced with a whisper of smokiness and worn leather,” the winery website reads. “On the palate, the fruit comes alive, subtly revealing even more brightness with an added hint of underripe strawberry.”

Presto’s pick: Cavaliers’ season of brightness is more of a shout than a whisper after a 30-13 win.

Navy (6-0, 4-0 American) vs. Florida Atlantic (3-4, 2-2), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

The last time these current conference foes met, it was 2017 and Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Owls who competed in Conference USA. These Owls can air it out, leading the conference in passing yards behind Western Kentucky transfer Caden Veltkamp, who’s recovered nicely from throwing four interceptions in the season opener at Maryland.

But in addition to scoring 50-plus points twice this fall, they’ve also allowed 48-plus points twice. And while the Mids’ 305 yards per game rushing leads the nation, they have had trouble stopping opponents in October, giving up 31 points in consecutive games against Air Force and Temple.

Presto’s pick: Navy soars higher than the Owls, 38-28.

Tuesday night?

James Madison (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State (3-4, 0-3), 8 p.m., ESPN2

JMU’s conference-leading defense tries to contain the highest-scoring offense in the Sun Belt. Bobcats freshman quarterback Brad Jackson leads the conference with 1,786 passing yards and his top target is the Sun Belt’s leading receiver Beau Sparks, who’s logged 47 catches for 674 yards.

But if this becomes an offensive extravaganza, note that the Dukes put 35 points on the board in the second half last weekend against Old Dominion behind Alonza Barnett III, who had his best game of the season, notching 153 yards rushing and 294 passing with six total touchdowns.

Presto’s pick: Happy days for the Dukes in a 34-14 win.

Georgetown beats Bucknell, Howard handles Morgan State, Towson tumbles at Stony Brook, William & Mary slips at New Hampshire.

Last week: 5-2.

Overall: 52-18.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.