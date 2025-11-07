Presto’s Picks: Confluence of college football and basketball kicks, and tips, off

College football and college basketball collide this weekend, with tough tests on the gridiron for U.Va., U.Md., JMU and Navy's football teams.

November is proof that more isn't always better — sometimes it's just more.

College football’s regular season wraps up with four weekends where teams enter and exit the playoff picture and we boil down the group of contenders by eliminating one pretender at a time.

Meanwhile, all 350-plus Division I basketball programs, men’s and women’s, tipped off their seasons this week, which gives us matchups such as Maryland vs. Georgetown this Friday and George Washington vs. American next Wednesday.

Even as somebody who enjoys consuming and covering both sports, I find this akin to wrapping up a stack of pancakes while being handed a chicken wing. As old habits die hard, and as a voter in The Associated Press polls for both sports, I will do my best to make sure I’m not voting Indiana in my hoops Top 25 or Florida on my football ballot.

Here’s to reaching Thanksgiving in one piece.

Saturday’s games

James Madison (7-1, 5-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall (4-4, 2-2) noon, ESPN2

The top two scoring offenses in the conference square off as the Dukes will be expected to show up for the first half this time after allowing 27 and 20 points before intermission in their last two outings. Even with those issues, JMU leads its league in so many defensive categories it makes more sense to list what the Dukes don’t lead the Sun Belt in, as they’re tied for second with 23 sacks and rank second in defensive passing efficiency.

The Thundering Herd beat the Dukes in Harrisonburg last year, but have a new quarterback in Syracuse transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. And despite averaging 34.1 points per game, Marshall’s 35% conversion rate on third down is second-worst in the conference.

Presto’s pick: Dukes deliver another second half knockout, 44-21.

Maryland (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers (4-5, 1-5), 2:30 p.m., FS1

The two schools formerly known as the “New Kids on the Block” from 2014-2023 square off with both schools needing a victory to give their fading bowl hopes a boost. While the Terps have had issues running the ball (18th in the Big Ten at 93.3 yards per game) and moving the chains (17th in the league), the Scarlet Knights D is earning one as they rank 17th in the Big Ten in stopping the run and the pass as well as sacks produced and points allowed.

They’re dead last in defensive passing efficiency and total defense. SHI Stadium is no “RAC,” which even under the new name “Jersey Mike’s Arena” remains a tough place to play, as Maryland has won five of its last six games in Piscataway.

Presto’s pick: Terrapins triumph, 34-30.

No. 12 Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC) vs Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3), 7 p.m., ESPN

There are those who claim the Cavaliers “control their own destiny” in the ACC race and pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth. I beg to differ, as “destiny,” by definition, is “a predetermined course of events often held to be an irresistible power or agency,” according to Merriam-Webster, and therefore cannot be controlled.

U.Va. does control its path to the postseason and will certainly be tested by a Demon Deacons team that came within a two-point conversion of upsetting Georgia Tech. Wake’s defense ranks second in the ACC at stopping the pass and is led by Clifton, Virginia, native Nick Andersen’s 69 tackles. The bad news for Wake being that Nick is a safety, which means way too many opponent’s runs are reaching the defense’s third level.

Kippy and Buffy are taking tailgating to the next level by pouring a Cabernet Pfeffer for the first time. This rare red grape originally from Bordeaux, where it’s called Mourtao, will make a splash Saturday evening in the form of the Stirm 2020 Cabernet Pfeffer.

“Slightly hazy in the glass, this bottling hits the nose with strawberry, cranberry and thyme aromas,” according to Wine Enthusiast’s Matt Kettmann. “The palate is very peppery, with a zippy, refreshing acidity that enlivens the brisk red-fruit flavors.”

Presto’s pick: Cavaliers hit Wake on the nose with a 28-18 win.

Navy (7-1) at No. 10 Notre Dame (6-2), 7:30 p.m., NBC

The Fighting Irish have recovered after the 10th 0-2 start in program history, winning six straight by an average of 24 points while returning into the top 10 behind the one-two punch of running backs Jeremiyah Love, who’s averaging 6.3 yards per carry, and Jadarian Price, who’s averaging 6.1.

They also have a freshman quarterback CJ Carr, who ranks fifth in nationally in passer rating. The Midshipmen are coming off their first loss of the season and haven’t held an opponent to under 30 points since September.

The nation’s top ground game will also be tested by a Fighting Irish D that holds foes to 91 yards per game, good for 13th best in FBS. Can Blake Horvath repeat the good from last year’s outing (129 yards rushing and a touchdown) while limiting the bad (two fumbles lost plus an interception)?

Presto’s pick: Mids come up short, 37-16.

Georgetown beats Richmond, Howard falls at South Carolina State, Towson tumbles to Villanova, William & Mary crushes Campbell, Morgan State slips to Delaware State.

Last week: 9-1.

Season: 68-20.

