Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Releases $10 Bonus for NFL Week 6 Predictions Markets

Create an account with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. New customers will receive a $10 bonus prediction markets. Find options for all the following games on Sunday:

Cardinals vs. Colts

Chargers vs. Dolphins

Patriots vs. Saints

Browns vs. Steelers

Cowboys vs. Panthers

Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Rams vs. Ravens

Titans vs. Raiders

Bengals vs. Packers

49ers vs. Buccaneers

Lions vs. Chiefs

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and grab a $10 bonus on this prediction market app.

Using the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Lions-Chiefs

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Touchdowns, Passing Yards, Regular Season MVP, Champion, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Lions have a 45% chance to get the win on Sunday night, while the Chiefs have a 55% chance to win. This means you can buy contracts for the Lions at around 45 cents each. If the outcome is correct, every contract will result in a $1 payout.

You’ll have the opportunity to sell your contracts during the action. For example, let’s say the Lions get off to a great start. Their price will likely go up, so you can try to sell your contracts for a profit before the game ends.

In addition to making predictions on the winner, you can buy contracts for the spread, total and player props. Predict Patrick Mahomes to have 250+ passing yards or Jahmyr Gibbs to score a touchdown.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

This app gained traction across the country after adding markets for the presidential election. But it really became popular for sports fans after providing options for NFL fans. Get started by taking these steps and claim a bonus.

Click here to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email address and other account info to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Make your first $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus.

Buy Contracts for NFL Future Outcomes

You’ll be able to predict more than just NFL games. Go to the pro football section to browse through options for win totals, awards, division winners and fantasy points.

Right now, the Bills have the best chance to win the championship at 17%. That went down a bit after their loss last week. They are followed by the Lions, Packers, Chiefs, Eagles and 49ers. And Josh Allen has the best chance at 36% to win the regular-season MVP award.

The fantasy market is unique, giving customers the chance to pick which player will record the most fantasy points at each position. You can take Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown or another wide receiver to be the top performer in Week 6.

Sign up through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make your first $100 worth of trades to score a $10 bonus for NFL prediction markets.