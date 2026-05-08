‘The truth is out there’: Pentagon release of UFO files sparks reaction at Air and Space Museum 

Now that the Pentagon has launched a new website on UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomenon, hundreds of files containing possible extraterrestrial life have been made available to the public.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Pentagon UFO files spark reaction at Air & Space Museum

Maybe “The X-Files” was right: The truth is out there.

Now that the Pentagon has launched a new website on UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomenon, hundreds of files containing possible extraterrestrial life have been made available to the public.

The website features more than 160 files with videos, photographs and firsthand accounts of mysterious objects seen around the world.

NASA, along with the FBI, the State and Defense departments, provided images, including some taken by an astronaut on the moon during Apollo missions.

WTOP showed tourists visiting the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in D.C. a few of the newly released videos to get their take.

“A big, black, blurry image with colorful dots” is how 14-year-old Courtney Cox from Indiana described one video. “I think there’s something up there.”

Heath from Chesterfield, Virginia, spotted something that looked familiar in one video.

“Like a little plane or something going across the sky,” Heath said. “Definitely not a bird, that’s for sure.”

Each person believes there is something out there. Anne from Michigan believes if beings from another world ever arrived on Earth, they would be “cautious.”

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