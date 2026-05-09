Cardinals beat Padres 6-0 behind 9-strikeout effort from McGreevy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — JJ Wetherholt hit a Little League grand slam and Michael McGreevy threw a career-high nine strikeouts…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — JJ Wetherholt hit a Little League grand slam and Michael McGreevy threw a career-high nine strikeouts as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-0 on Friday night.

Wetherholt hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to right field with the bases loaded. Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. overran the ground ball and it rolled under his glove all the way to the wall. All runners scored. It was a three-run error for Tatis Jr. and his first error of the season.

Later in the fifth, Nolan Gorman hit an RBI single and Alec Burleson scored on a sacrifice fly.

McGreevy (3-2) pitched six innings, giving up a single hit to Jackson Merrill in the fourth, and walked two. Relievers Gordon Graceffo and Ryne Stanek did not give up a hit over the final three innings.

Griffin Canning (0-1) got the loss in his second start of the season after returning from an Achilles’ tear sustained last June. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, with seven hits, six earned runs, five strikeouts and two walks.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Dusty May (3-3, 5.15 ERA) will start on the mound opposite Padres RHP Randy Vasquez (3-1, 3.20) on Saturday.

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