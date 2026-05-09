All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Tampa Bay
|25
|13
|.658
|½
|Toronto
|17
|21
|.447
|8½
|Baltimore
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|Boston
|17
|22
|.436
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|2½
|Kansas City
|18
|21
|.462
|2½
|Chicago
|17
|21
|.447
|3
|Minnesota
|16
|23
|.410
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Seattle
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Texas
|17
|21
|.447
|3
|Houston
|16
|23
|.410
|4½
|Los Angeles
|15
|24
|.385
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Washington
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|Miami
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|Philadelphia
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|New York
|15
|23
|.395
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|St. Louis
|23
|15
|.605
|3½
|Milwaukee
|20
|16
|.556
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|21
|18
|.538
|6
|Cincinnati
|20
|19
|.513
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|San Diego
|22
|16
|.579
|2
|Arizona
|17
|20
|.459
|6½
|Colorado
|16
|23
|.410
|8½
|San Francisco
|15
|23
|.395
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Texas 2
Washington 7, Minnesota 5
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5
Athletics 12, Philadelphia 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Friday’s Games
Houston 10, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0
Athletics 4, Baltimore 3
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle 12, Chicago White Sox 8
Kansas City 4, Detroit 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 1
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-1) at Toronto (Yesavage 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 3-1) at Baltimore (Baz 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 4-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 3-1) at Boston (Tolle 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 2-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-0) at Texas (Leiter 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Smith 0-1) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 5-1) at Milwaukee (Harrison 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Athletics at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Washington 7, Minnesota 5
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Athletics 12, Philadelphia 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 2, San Diego 1
Friday’s Games
Houston 10, Cincinnati 0
Washington 3, Miami 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Yankees 0
Colorado 9, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 1
St. Louis 6, San Diego 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Arrighetti 4-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Littell 1-4) at Miami (Junk 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-0) at Texas (Leiter 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 5-1) at Milwaukee (Harrison 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (May 3-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-2), 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Miami, 12:15 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
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