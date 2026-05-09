All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 26 13 .667 — Tampa Bay 25 13 .658…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 26 13 .667 — Tampa Bay 25 13 .658 ½ Toronto 17 21 .447 8½ Baltimore 17 22 .436 9 Boston 17 22 .436 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 21 19 .525 — Detroit 18 21 .462 2½ Kansas City 18 21 .462 2½ Chicago 17 21 .447 3 Minnesota 16 23 .410 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 20 18 .526 — Seattle 19 20 .487 1½ Texas 17 21 .447 3 Houston 16 23 .410 4½ Los Angeles 15 24 .385 5½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 26 13 .667 — Washington 19 20 .487 7 Miami 17 22 .436 9 Philadelphia 17 22 .436 9 New York 15 23 .395 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 27 12 .692 — St. Louis 23 15 .605 3½ Milwaukee 20 16 .556 5½ Pittsburgh 21 18 .538 6 Cincinnati 20 19 .513 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 24 14 .632 — San Diego 22 16 .579 2 Arizona 17 20 .459 6½ Colorado 16 23 .410 8½ San Francisco 15 23 .395 9

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Texas 2

Washington 7, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5

Athletics 12, Philadelphia 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Friday’s Games

Houston 10, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0

Athletics 4, Baltimore 3

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle 12, Chicago White Sox 8

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-1) at Toronto (Yesavage 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 3-1) at Baltimore (Baz 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 4-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 3-1) at Boston (Tolle 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-0) at Texas (Leiter 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Smith 0-1) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 5-1) at Milwaukee (Harrison 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Athletics at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 7, Minnesota 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Athletics 12, Philadelphia 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 2, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Houston 10, Cincinnati 0

Washington 3, Miami 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Yankees 0

Colorado 9, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 1

St. Louis 6, San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Arrighetti 4-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Littell 1-4) at Miami (Junk 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-0) at Texas (Leiter 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 5-1) at Milwaukee (Harrison 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (May 3-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-2), 9:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 12:15 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

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