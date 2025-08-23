MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -132 at N.Y YANKEES +112 at DETROIT -124 Kansas City +106…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-132
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+112
|at DETROIT
|-124
|Kansas City
|+106
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Houston
|+108
|at TEXAS
|-122
|Cleveland
|+104
|Minnesota
|-118
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+100
|at SEATTLE
|-184
|Athletics
|+154
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-230
|Washington
|+190
|at PITTSBURGH
|-164
|Colorado
|+138
|at MILWAUKEE
|-184
|San Francisco
|+154
|N.Y Mets
|-126
|at ATLANTA
|+108
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at ARIZONA
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-136
|at SAN DIEGO
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-132
|at MIAMI
|+112
|Chicago Cubs
|-146
|at LA ANGELS
|+124
