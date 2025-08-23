MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -132 at N.Y YANKEES +112 at DETROIT -124 Kansas City +106…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -132 at N.Y YANKEES +112 at DETROIT -124 Kansas City +106 at BALTIMORE -126 Houston +108 at TEXAS -122 Cleveland +104 Minnesota -118 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +100 at SEATTLE -184 Athletics +154

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -230 Washington +190 at PITTSBURGH -164 Colorado +138 at MILWAUKEE -184 San Francisco +154 N.Y Mets -126 at ATLANTA +108 Cincinnati -120 at ARIZONA +102 LA Dodgers -136 at SAN DIEGO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -132 at MIAMI +112 Chicago Cubs -146 at LA ANGELS +124

