Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 23, 2025, 12:12 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -132 at N.Y YANKEES +112
at DETROIT -124 Kansas City +106
at BALTIMORE -126 Houston +108
at TEXAS -122 Cleveland +104
Minnesota -118 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +100
at SEATTLE -184 Athletics +154

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -230 Washington +190
at PITTSBURGH -164 Colorado +138
at MILWAUKEE -184 San Francisco +154
N.Y Mets -126 at ATLANTA +108
Cincinnati -120 at ARIZONA +102
LA Dodgers -136 at SAN DIEGO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -132 at MIAMI +112
Chicago Cubs -146 at LA ANGELS +124

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up