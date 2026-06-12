Belgium midfielder Witsel ‘not staying at Girona’ and will not return to Standard Liège

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — While preparing for Belgium’s World Cup opener against Egypt, midfielder Axel Witsel said he has no…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — While preparing for Belgium’s World Cup opener against Egypt, midfielder Axel Witsel said he has no intention of returning to Girona after one season with the La Liga club.

The 37-year-old Witsel joined Girona after three years at Atlético Madrid but because Girona was relegated to the second division last month he was not interest in remaining with the team past June 30, when his contract expires.

“I am not staying at Girona because I am a free agent and we have been relegated,” Witsel said in French on Friday. “So it is with mixed feelings that I am leaving. But I definitely still want to play football. And as long as I haven’t retired I will also continue to make myself available for the Red Devils.”

The Liège, Belgium, native said a return to his hometown club Standard Liège was “out of the question” as well. He started his pro career at Standard in 2006.

“I love Standard but I want to make things clear: I am not returning,” Witsel said. “A return is never simple, especially if you have already been successful in the past. It will not be easy for (Romelu) Lukaku to return to Anderlecht either. It went well for (Toby) Alderweireld but he had never played for (Royal) Antwerp before.”

Witsel will soon play in his fourth World Cup. In May 2023 he retired from the national team but reversed that decision one year later.

Since his Belgium debut in 2008, he’s made 138 appearances and scored 12 times. Belgium opens against Egypt on Monday in Seattle.

Zeno Debast still sidelined

Center back Zeno Debast remained the only notable Belgium player absent from Thursday’s training session, which was expected after missing Wednesday’s practice. Friday’s training was not open to the media.

The 22-year-old Debast injured his leg last month while training with Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon and is not expected to be available until later in the tournament. Debast has 26 matches for Belgium and was on the 2022 World Cup roster in Qatar.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.