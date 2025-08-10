Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 10, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -116 at MINNESOTA -102
at N.Y YANKEES -196 Houston +164
at BALTIMORE -134 Athletics +114
at DETROIT -200 LA Angels +168
Cleveland -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116
at SEATTLE -188 Tampa Bay +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF
at ATLANTA -126 Miami +108
N.Y Mets -118 at MILWAUKEE +100
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Washington +120
at ARIZONA -225 Colorado +188
Chicago Cubs -120 at ST. LOUIS +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -148 at TEXAS +126
at SAN DIEGO -136 Boston +116
at LA DODGERS -184 Toronto +154

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up