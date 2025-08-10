MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -116 at MINNESOTA -102 at N.Y YANKEES -196 Houston +164…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -116 at MINNESOTA -102 at N.Y YANKEES -196 Houston +164 at BALTIMORE -134 Athletics +114 at DETROIT -200 LA Angels +168 Cleveland -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116 at SEATTLE -188 Tampa Bay +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF at ATLANTA -126 Miami +108 N.Y Mets -118 at MILWAUKEE +100 at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Washington +120 at ARIZONA -225 Colorado +188 Chicago Cubs -120 at ST. LOUIS +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -148 at TEXAS +126 at SAN DIEGO -136 Boston +116 at LA DODGERS -184 Toronto +154

