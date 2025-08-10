MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -116 at MINNESOTA -102 at N.Y YANKEES -196 Houston +164…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-196
|Houston
|+164
|at BALTIMORE
|-134
|Athletics
|+114
|at DETROIT
|-200
|LA Angels
|+168
|Cleveland
|-136
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+116
|at SEATTLE
|-188
|Tampa Bay
|+158
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|N.Y Mets
|-118
|at MILWAUKEE
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Washington
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|-225
|Colorado
|+188
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at ST. LOUIS
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-148
|at TEXAS
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-184
|Toronto
|+154
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.