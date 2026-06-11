Pochettino says top US defender Chris Richards is available for World Cup opener after ankle injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. defender Chris Richards is officially healthy enough to play in the World Cup opener…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. defender Chris Richards is officially healthy enough to play in the World Cup opener less than four weeks after a significant ankle injury.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said Thursday that Richards “is available to be selected” when the Americans host Paraguay on Friday night.

“We will decide whether he’ll start from the beginning of the game or (come off) the bench,” Pochettino added. “Our medical staff and performance worked really hard (on Richards’) recovery. It’s a really good feeling to have 26 players available to be selected.”

Richards is considered the team’s top central defender and a key component of the World Cup starting lineup, but he got injured May 17 while playing for English club Crystal Palace. Eagles manager Oliver Glasner said he believed Richards tore two ligaments in his ankle, but the exact nature of the injury hasn’t been disclosed.

Richards missed the Americans’ two friendlies over the past two weeks, but he said Wednesday that his ankle was “feeling good. Maybe a little swollen, but nothing tape can’t help. If there’s any time to sacrifice yourself, it’s now.”

Richards’ presence will be important to the Americans’ hopes of slowing down the world’s best teams, and Paraguay presents an immediate challenge.

Paraguay qualified for its first World Cup since 2010 with strong defensive organization, potent counterattacks and a promising new generation of players leading the way.

The U.S. defense got a break last week when gifted Strasbourg playmaker Julio Enciso was injured, likely sidelining him for at least this match.

Pochettino also said he has chosen a starting goalkeeper for the opener, but declined to reveal his identity.

Matt Freese, the Americans’ starter for most of the past year, and Qatar World Cup starter Matt Turner are the two candidates.

“I don’t know if they know,” Pochettino said with a laugh. “Because if I tell, if they know, you (the media) are going to start to call them.”

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