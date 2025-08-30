Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 College Football Bonus Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Lock-in bonus bets for college football games with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Register here to activate a welcome offer and take advantage of dozens of same-game parlay boosts.









Place your opening $5 bet on any college football game on Saturday to score a $200 bonus. This guaranteed bonus was recently increased, making it the perfect time to sign up. The other option when using the bet365 bonus code is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, so new customers can choose to place a sizeable wager and get a bonus refund if it loses.

We recommend the instant bonus since it only takes a small bet and the outcome doesn’t matter. Browse through different markets for some of the key matchups on Saturday, like No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State, Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee, Nevada vs. No. 2 Penn State, Marshall vs. No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama vs. Florida State and No. 9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson.

Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Redeem a $200 bonus with a $5 bet or activate a $1,000 safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP for Texas-Ohio State

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos College Football Same-Game Parlay Boosts, Safety Nets, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The defending champs have a tough task in their opener. Ohio State is a 1.5-point favorite at home against Texas. Get in your first bet with the welcome offer and check out some of the following boosts:

Texas wins, Quintrevion Wisner scores a TD and Arch Manning records 3+ pass TDs (+1200)

Ohio State wins, Jeremiah Smith scores a TD, Julian Sayin records 3+ pass TDs and Ohio State scores on the first drive (+1600)

Alabama moneyline for each quarter (+850)

Clemson wins, Antonio Williams scores a TD, Cade Klubnik records 3+ pass TDs and Williams records 80+ receiving yards (+850)

LSU wins, Caden Durham scores a TD and Garrett Nussmeier has 3+ pass TDs (+750)

How to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Saturday is the first full schedule of college football, and bet365 will be a great sportsbook app to have throughout the season. Complete these steps to choose a welcome offer.

Click here to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter the information needed to confirm your age and identity. It will ask for your date of birth, full name, email address and residential address. Make a deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to automatically redeem a $200 bonus or wager up to $1,000 on any NCAAF game with a safety net.

Additional Safety Nets, Future Boosts

Bet365 has been adding other college football promotions, such as safety nets, same-game parlay boosts and future boosts. Use this time to get in your bets on Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia or another team to win the title.

Register through the links above to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Grab a $200 bonus after a $5 bet or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.