BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Score $150 Tigers-Blue Jays, WNBA Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure one of two welcome offers depending on your location. When you register, you will receive a $150 bonus chance or a $1,500 first bet safety net to use on MLB games, WNBA games or any other market on Thursday. Click here to start the easy registration process.





Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will be able to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if that initial bet wins. Those in other states will be able to use the $1,500 first bet safety net when they sign up for a new account.

We have an abbreviated MLB slate on Thursday with some teams traveling, but you will still be able to choose from five games to bet on. This includes the Blue Jays-Tigers game, which will be significant for the American League standings. There will be three WNBA games as well, headlined by the Aces-Fever matchup.

Sign up before Thursday’s action starts to make the most of your welcome offer.

How To Use BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boost Token, Parlay Boost Token, Daily Profit Boosts, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

The $150 bonus requires an extra step, so let’s run through that offer first. You must win your initial $10 bet to receive the reward.

A $10 bet on any market will qualify for this promo. So, if you bet on one of the MLB games, a moneyline, spread, total or even a prop bet will work. Just make sure you are comfortable with your $10 bet and believe it has a good chance of settling as a win.

If you get the $1,500 first bet offer, you will have the opportunity to wager up to that amount and get your stake refunded if your bet loses. As an example, if you bet $900 on the Blue Jays to win, you will get a large payout if your bet hits. If your bet settles as a loss, you will receive a $900 bonus refund to use later on.

Odds, Preview For Biggest Thursday Games

As noted above, the Blue Jays-Tigers and Aces-Fever games will headline Thursday’s sports slate. The Blue Jays-Tigers game could help shape the playoff picture in the American League. Caitlin Clark will be absent from the Aces-Fever matchup, but this game will be important for playoff seeding, too. Let’s take a look at the betting odds for these games:

Blue Jays: +1.5 (-185) / O8.5 (-120) / +110

Tigers: -1.5 (+155) / U8.5 (+100) / -120

Aces: -1.5 (-118) / O163.5 (-115) / -130

Fever: +1.5 (-102) / U163.5 (-105) / +110

Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Welcome Offer

Start the sign-up process by clicking here or on any of our other links. There, you will follow the steps listed below to activate your account and welcome offer:

Enter bonus code WTOP150

Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.)

Place initial bet to activate $150 bonus offer or $1,500 first bet

All you have to do from there is wait to see how your initial bet settles. If you receive any bonus bets with either offer, you will have one week to use them before they expire from your account.