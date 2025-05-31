Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Knicks-Pacers Welcome Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Knicks extended the series with a win at home in Game 5 and will look to take the second step in what would be a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. We expect most of the attention to be on this game to see if there will be a Game 7 on Monday, and this is a great opportunity for new users to capitalize on this offer from Bet365.

Score $150 Reward with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Early Payout Specials, Bet Boosts, Parlay Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you sign up to get this welcome offer from Bet365, you will have two options to start your account. You can secure the $150 bonus with an initial wager of just $5, or you can bet up to $1,000 knowing that you will get your stake back if your wager settles in a loss.

As an example, let’s say you are a big Knicks fan and want to bet on them to win Game 6. You could place a $5 bet on the Knicks moneyline to get the $150 bonus, and you will receive it instantly before your initial wager even settles.

For the safety net, you could bet something like $750 on the Knicks moneyline. If the Knicks win, you will get a large cash payout. If they lose, you will get your $750 back in the form of bonuses to use later on.

For both offers, any bonus bets you receive are valid for the next week.

Boosted SGPs for Knicks-Pacers

New users can also take advantage of the same game parlays with boosted odds for Saturday’s game. These are pre-made and available when you navigate to the game page within the app. Let’s take a look at some of the popular same game parlays for Knicks-Pacers Game 6:

Jalen Brunson 25+ points, Pascal Siakam 25+ points, Tyrese Haliburton 25+ points (+1200 boosted to +1600)

Jalen Brunson 30+ points, Karl-Anthony Towns 25+ points, Pascal Siakam 20+ points, Tyrese Haliburton 15+ points (+650 boosted to +750)

Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby 3+ made threes EACH (+650 boosted to +750)

Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin 10+ points EACH (+1600 boosted to +1800)

These are just some of the pre-made same game parlays. You can also construct your own and use some of the in-app promos to boost your odds.

Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code Welcome Offer

Click here to start the sign-up process and enter the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to redeem this welcome offer. You will be asked to enter basic personal information, like your name, address, etc. This will secure your account.

Then, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method that will cover your first wager with Bet365.

Bonus bets you receive from either offer will be valid for seven days.